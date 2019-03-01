Home Entertainment Review

'Chambal' movie review: This Sathish Ninasam-starrer is an honest thriller

This sincere film is a good watch, and director Jacob Verghese's brilliance lies in the way he slowly builds the character of the protagonist, based on late IAS officer DK Ravi.

Published: 01st March 2019 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Chambal.

A still from Chambal.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Jacob Varghese is among the breed of filmmakers who does not make films just to appease his audience or producers. With just four films in his kitty, it is evident that he has a liking for realistic subjects. While Prithvi, starring Puneeth Rajkumar, was about an IAS officer, Chambal again revolves around an honest civil servant.

With heavy doses of the film seemingly inspired from the life of D K Ravi, an upright IAS officer who was found dead at his residence in 2015, Chambal does come out as a work that has taken liberty for cinematic purposes. The story is about Subhash (Sathish Ninasam), deputy commissioner of Kolar district, who cracks down on illegal encroachment and sand mining.

Pressure from politicians gets him transferred to Bengaluru, deputed as the commercial tax officer. Here, he exposes tax evasions by certain real estate firms close to various politicians and bureaucrats. He is later found dead and it is declared a suicide. The twist comes when the film gains pace with a murder angle, which eventually makes for an edge-of-the-seat thriller.   

Jacob Verghese got a ready-made script based on DK Ravi, but his brilliance is reflected when he slowly builds the character, only to give it a new dimension with incredible swiftness. Without adding any colour to the story, he keeps the audience hooked with his content. If taken seriously by those who matter, then this IAS officer’s death will be a topic of discussion all over again. However, the film would have been more relevant had it released earlier. 

Sathish Ninasam steals the show by perfectly getting into the skin of a truthful civil servant. Sonu Gowda, as the IAS officer’s wife has a small but significant role to play. Achyuth Kumar, Roger Narayan, Sardar Sathya, Pawan Kumar and Mahantesh, who have key roles, deliver impressive performances. With songs composed by Poornachandra Tejaswi, it is the background score by Sam and team that holds the film. Cameraman Shashikumar seems to have had little scope for creativity. A sincere honest film, Chambal is a good watch given the fact that it brings out a fact that we all seem to know but are afraid to believe.

Film: Chambal

Director: Jacob Verghese
Cast: Sathish Ninasam, Sonu Nigam, Achyuth Kumar Roger Narayan, Sardar Sathya and Pawan Kumar

Rating: 3.5 stars

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chambal Chambal review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp