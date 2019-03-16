Home Entertainment Review

'22 Yards' movie review: More personal than cricket 

The narrative punctuated with Ronajit's intriguing back story is a huge distraction as well as disappointment.

Published: 16th March 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

A shot from '22 Yards'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

'22 Yards' is a cricket film that's not actually about cricket. The actual game takes up less than 15 minutes in the film's 124 minutes run time.

This sports drama is more of; behind the scenes scenarios, an exploration of power and the personal struggle of a Sports Management Agent.

The film begins on a tacky note with sweeping stock shots and shifty camera shots giving you insights of behind the scene scenarios capturing the euphoria as well as the hysteria that surrounds cricket in the country.

The tensions are apparent from the very first scene in the washroom where a successful Sports Management Agent Ronajit Sen (Barun Sobti) subtly chastises his opponent Ravi Khanna (Rajeev Sharma) and his lackey in the washroom and later on in the stadium when a senior sports journalist Rica (Geetika Tyagi) snubs greenhorn Sonali (Panchi Bora). These two scenes set the ball rolling.

Conversations and associations provide a neat little bit of expositions till Ronajit Sen falls from grace after being seen in the company of a bookie. Overnight he is reduced to a pariah.

Beating all odds, how he once again rises like a phoenix, forms the crux of the tale.

The narrative punctuated with Ronajit's intriguing back story is a huge distraction as well as disappointment. It lets your mind wander and does not help you return to equilibrium.

On the performance front, while Barun Sobti is a good actor, as the shy and introvert Ronajit, he is a bit of a disappointment. Probably his character was not well-defined. Also, with a weak, hoarse voice he tries to emulate Farhan Akhtar, which does not say much about the character he portrays. Also, there is an issue with the consistency of his accent. Nevertheless, he is charming and rooted.

Panchi Bora in her maiden performance as Sonali is competent. She is natural and aptly supports Barun as his love interest. Their on-screen chemistry is palpable.

The others in the cast include Geetika Tyagi as Rica, Amartya Ray as Shome the down and out cricketer who Ronajit resurrects, Chaiti Ghosal as Shomea¿s sister Krishna and Rajit Kapoor as the psychologist Zahid Khan. They all have their moments of on-screen glory.

With moderate production values, the film is skilfully mounted except for the initial stage where the camera work is a bit disconcerting. The visuals and sound are astutely layered by Editor Ajay Sharma.

Overall, '22 Yards' is an average film that gives a simplistic insight into the crafty world of Cricket.

Film: '22 Yards'
Director: Mitali Ghoshal
Cast: Barun Sobti, Amartya Ray, Chaiti Ghoshal, Rajit Kapoor, Panchi Bora, Geetika Tyagi, Rajeev Sharma
Rating: 2.5/5

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
22 Yards 22 Yards review film review Mitali Ghoshal Barun Sobti Amartya Ray

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
More from the Section
Hamid

Hamid movie review:  Local flavour, universal appeal

Juanita

Juanita movie review: A blend of the bland and the misbegotten

Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
Video
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp