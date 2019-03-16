Home Entertainment Review

'DK Bose' movie review: Sans focus, film turns out to be a wasted effort

Except for some new faces, who bring in whiff of fresh air, the overall product is, however, not convincing and turns out to be a wasted effort.

Published: 16th March 2019 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Although director Sandeep Mahatesh borrowed the title from the Hindi slang lingo which was popularised thanks to the 2005 comedy Kya Kool Hai Hum and later with Delhi Belly, he also tries the use of gamification in the script. And the end result of the film is that DK Bose ends up in being a mishmash that loses its track and ends up giving the wrong message.

The film is about two orphans, Bharath and Ram (Prithvi Ambar and Shobharaj Pavoor) who become friends and then conmen. The two travel from city to city and manage to pull-off major scams. But when in Mangaluru, they run into trouble and find themselves in a chase. 

Meanwhile, Bharat’s eyes falls on Nisha (Risha Nijagun), which prevent him from escaping. Will they manage to find their way out and how they do so forms the crux of the story. Thanks to a few Tulu actors, Bhorjaraj Vamanjoor, Raghu Pandeshwar, Timappa Kulal, the film has its entertainment tempo going, but otherwise the casting is not worth mentioning. The film uses typical Mangalurean dialect which lends some flavour.

With Dolvin Kolalgiri composing the background score, the highlight of the film is the romantic track which has Sanjith Shetty rendering his voice. Cameraman Uday Ballalbagh captures some simple scenes. 
Except for some new faces, who bring in whiff of fresh air, the overall product is, however, not convincing and turns out to be a wasted effort.

Movie: DK Bose
​Rating: 2/5
Cast: Prithvi Ambar, Shobharaj Pavoorand, Risha Nijagun
Director: Sandeep Mahatesh

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sandeep Mahatesh DK Bose Movie review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
More from the Section
Hamid

Hamid movie review:  Local flavour, universal appeal

Juanita

Juanita movie review: A blend of the bland and the misbegotten

Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
Video
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp