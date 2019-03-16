'DK Bose' movie review: Sans focus, film turns out to be a wasted effort

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Although director Sandeep Mahatesh borrowed the title from the Hindi slang lingo which was popularised thanks to the 2005 comedy Kya Kool Hai Hum and later with Delhi Belly, he also tries the use of gamification in the script. And the end result of the film is that DK Bose ends up in being a mishmash that loses its track and ends up giving the wrong message.

The film is about two orphans, Bharath and Ram (Prithvi Ambar and Shobharaj Pavoor) who become friends and then conmen. The two travel from city to city and manage to pull-off major scams. But when in Mangaluru, they run into trouble and find themselves in a chase.

Meanwhile, Bharat’s eyes falls on Nisha (Risha Nijagun), which prevent him from escaping. Will they manage to find their way out and how they do so forms the crux of the story. Thanks to a few Tulu actors, Bhorjaraj Vamanjoor, Raghu Pandeshwar, Timappa Kulal, the film has its entertainment tempo going, but otherwise the casting is not worth mentioning. The film uses typical Mangalurean dialect which lends some flavour.

With Dolvin Kolalgiri composing the background score, the highlight of the film is the romantic track which has Sanjith Shetty rendering his voice. Cameraman Uday Ballalbagh captures some simple scenes.

Except for some new faces, who bring in whiff of fresh air, the overall product is, however, not convincing and turns out to be a wasted effort.