Home Entertainment Review

'Gone Kesh' review: A simple slice-of-life, sweetly sold by Shweta Tripathi

One day, in the vein of Gully Boy, a talent hunt brings some hope — she signs up for a dance competition at the risk of losing her job.

Published: 30th March 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Shweta Tripathi-starrer 'Gone Kesh'.

A still from Shweta Tripathi-starrer 'Gone Kesh'.

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Dreams drift like cottonwool in the small-towns of India. Enakshi (Shweta Tripathi) — a school girl in Siliguri with alopecia — wakes from scenes of her own sangeet, then blames her parents for invading her dream with theirs. Her father, Anup (Vipin Sharma), sells watches in the local market. He listens to a fellow shopkeeper detail the pleasures of flying in a plane (“you land before you finish your food”), and resolves to fly coach once. These rippling, wafting desires — tenuous in nature but clenched with resolve — infuse Gone Kesh with a sunny, seeking warmth.

The title is a double entendre. Besides alluding to Enakshi’s premature balding issue, it also plays on ‘gone case’ — a common catcall in Bengali school parlance bestowed on kids deemed ‘beyond repair’. Enakshi hates the sound of it. Her confidence takes major beatings. Beset with gaping patches, she shaves off her head completely and scurries under a headscarf — and later, under a synthetic wig. Ten years pass, and she grows into a sad, fake-smiling thing, coyly entertaining clueless suitors or customers at the mall, where she sells cosmetics.​

One day, in the vein of Gully Boy, a talent hunt brings some hope — she signs up for a dance competition at the risk of losing her job. But Enakshi’s problems are far removed from Ranveer Singh’s Murad’s: she has comparatively loving parents, and it’s not money or fame she’s after.

Instead, her tug is more internal. Dancing as a performance art is very much a slave of “appearance”, and it is this personal (8) mile that Enakshi shudders to walk. Even in a town this small, some roads take a lifetime to pace.

Debutant Qasim Khallow keeps his filmmaking straightforward, with no urgency to impress. The details are observant without being overstated.

There’s a curious obsession with cuisine that made me hungry and homesick: Enakshi’s mother (a lovely Deepika Amin) ladles out delicious-looking luchi and mutton; in a fitting tribute, a romantic scene unfolds at a momo place named after Wong Kar-wai — another director perpetually obsessed with food. Abhi Dange’s camerawork is gracefully basic, which somewhat jars with the strained background score.

The modest soundtrack — by Kanish Sharma, Bharath-Hitarth and Bishakh Jyoti — boasts an inventing reworking of Dil Dhoondta Hai, so well done I almost forgot about the original.

Gone Kesh goes slack with the drama at crucial junctures, which makes the second half predictable. Still, this film is enough of a joy. 

The asides are sweet and the performances likable, and it’s particularly delightful to see Vipin Sharma — always the token angry dad in our movies — go out on a limb for his child. As the film rightly hints, ‘nourishment’, both of the head and of the heart, begins at home.

Director: Qasim Khallow

Cast: Shweta Tripathi, Vipin Sharma, Jitendra Kumar

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gone Kesh Shweta Tripathi Gone Kesh review Gone Kesh film review Gone Kesh movie review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Suryakantham'.

'Suryakantham' review: Too much of Kantham

A still from 'Us'.

'Us' review: A marvellous movie let down a bit by muddled messaging

A still from Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Junglee'.

'Junglee' review: Elephants and Vidyut Jammwal’s stunts salvage this safari

A still from 'Londonalli Lambodhara'.

'Londonalli Lambodhara' review: Humorous take on emotional issue

A stil from 'Panchatantra'.

'Panchatantra' review: 'Racy' film with sharp twists and turns

Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
google play app store
Video
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp