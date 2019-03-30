Home Entertainment Review

'Londonalli Lambodhara' review: Humorous take on emotional issue

While director Raj Surya uses humour generously in the first half, he loses track in the second half where, in a bid to stretch the film’s length, he repeats scenes.

Published: 30th March 2019 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Londonalli Lambodhara'.

A still from 'Londonalli Lambodhara'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Ason who is keen to go abroad in pursuit of his dreams. Family who fears the empty nest syndrome. Londanalli Lambodhara narrates this emotional tale with doses of satire. With a subject and theme that stand out, the director manoeuvers the story into a light-hearted direction. 

Better known as a late latif, Lambodhara (Santhosh) aspires to go to London. A strong believer of astrology and a follower of guru Ekadantha (Sampath Raj), a newspaper columnist, Lambodhara decides to meet him personally when the newspaper stops the column.

Will Ekadantha come to Lambodhara’s rescue in finding a suitable job in London? This forms one part of the story, which also highlights the separation pangs between parents and children. The other part of the story is about him being framed as a terrorist and how he proves his innocence. 

While director Raj Surya uses humour generously in the first half, he loses track in the second half where, in a bid to stretch the film’s length, he repeats scenes. All the viewers are left with are unnecessary gags by Sadhu Kokila. Sampath Kumar’s role as a modern day astrologer stands out. There’s an equally good act by Achyuth Kumar, who plays the role of a father.

For being a first-time actor, Santhosh has picked up the right subject. But the newcomer has lot of room to work on his body language, particularly expressions. In her short role, Sruthi, who plays Reshmi, a childhood friend of Lambodhara, manages to impress. An extension of this particular character would have added more value to the film. The rest of the characters, including Sudha Belawadi and Vijaylakshmi Upadhay provide good support.

Medleys by Pranav Iyengar are simple. But there’s not much work by cinematographer Phanidhar Revanu, even though he had the opportunity to shoot in London. Special mention to the dialogue writer, Prashanth Rajappa, who keeps the audience smiling with his good one-liners. Londonalli Lambodhara is good in most parts, but is left to the audience as to how they look at the subject.

Cast: Santhosh, Shruti Prakash, Achyuth Kumar, Sudha Belawadi and Vijaylakshmi

Director: Raj Surya

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Londonalli Lambodhara Londonalli Lambodhara review Londonalli Lambodhara film review Londonalli Lambodhara movie review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Suryakantham'.

'Suryakantham' review: Too much of Kantham

A still from Shweta Tripathi-starrer 'Gone Kesh'.

'Gone Kesh' review: A simple slice-of-life, sweetly sold by Shweta Tripathi

A still from 'Us'.

'Us' review: A marvellous movie let down a bit by muddled messaging

A still from Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Junglee'.

'Junglee' review: Elephants and Vidyut Jammwal’s stunts salvage this safari

A stil from 'Panchatantra'.

'Panchatantra' review: 'Racy' film with sharp twists and turns

Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
google play app store
Video
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp