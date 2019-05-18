Home Entertainment Review

Mr Local movie review: An unimaginative love story between an annoying man and an insecure woman

Imagine trying to make an idiot out of a transgender man, and among other things, having him say he hates feminism.

Published: 18th May 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudhir Srinivasan
Express News Service

Imagine.
Imagine still not getting that it’s far from funny to vilify women with wisecracks like, “Girlfriend is a man’s first enemy.” Imagine still objectifying them — in this case, to a ‘foreign kudhirai’. Imagine still referring to strange women with that disrespectful suffix, ‘di’, under the guise of comedy. Imagine trying to capitalise on famous Tamil cinema lines, but then picking them from dull films like 2.0 and Saamy Square. Imagine pretending to attack jingoism, while constantly exposing your indifference towards oppressed groups like women, transgender, and obese people. Imagine trying to make an idiot out of a transgender man, and among other things, having him say he hates feminism.

WATCH TRAILER:

Imagine.
Imagine caring so little about novelty in writing that you still define the hero’s mother as one obsessed with television serials, and the hero’s sister as one with an annoyingly chirpy presence. Imagine conjuring up accidents, literally, any time the film gets starved for organic, new developments. Imagine pretending to be a family-friendly film but still sneaking in wordplay on phrases like, “Kooti kuduthuru.”

Imagine having your hero send you off to interval with a promise that goes, “Avala azha veippen da!” Imagine writing, for a hero, a man with little manners, and for a heroine, a woman with little self-esteem and plenty of free time, and then expecting us to care about their juvenile ego clashes.

Imagine.
Imagine, in this day and age of increasing awareness over the portrayal of the vulnerable, still showing a girl being harassed, and when she reacts with anger, sexualising it by having the hero say, “Kovama paakaadha; disturb aagudhu.” Imagine still writing a comedy track about a straying husband with a dark, plump wife who gets called, “Gundu”.

Imagine calling a woman ‘kulfi’ only because it rhymes with the word, ‘selfie’. Imagine being so oblivious about what the MeToo movement is that you write a man who’s frightened to ask a girl’s number because he’s worried about MeToo-related repercussions. Imagine having noisy music romanticise the hero, as he walks in slow-motion after embarrassing a woman with double entendres in front of a large gathering. Imagine following that up with one of several misplaced, purposeless songs.

Imagine.
Imagine making the hero profess love to the heroine only because he wants to cause her annoyance. Imagine making the heroine invite this pesky stranger for a meeting only so she can flaunt to him a list of men she has previously rejected. Imagine being seated in front of a woman you are trying to covet, and then proceeding to burp on her face. Imagine pretending to admire this woman for her courage, attitude, ambition, and dressing, only to later get overjoyed at the first sign that she’s willing to get domesticated.

Imagine somehow trying to salvage 157 minutes of clichés with the stale idea of having the hero narrate his extraordinarily dull story to an unbelievably curious French prison warden, as they walk on a seemingly never-ending corridor.

Ultimately, imagine bringing together talented actors like Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara, and then making Mr Local.

Director:  Rajesh
Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Nayanthara, Sathish, Robo Shankar

Rating: 1/5 stars
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mr Local Movie review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

De De Pyaar De review: Love dies thrice in this awful, nightmarish comedy

Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma movie review: Confused execution salvaged by efficient gags

Ishq moview review: A tense drama powered by strong performances

ABCD movie review: Devoid of novelty or humour

Monster movie review: SJ Suryah shines in a middling comedy

Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
google play app store
Video
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp