Madras-fame Hari Krishnan turns hero for Siragu

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

Actor Hari Krishnan, who shot to fame with his performance as the former gangster Johnny in Pa Ranjith’s 2014 political drama, Madras, has been signed to play the lead in a film, titled Siragu.

Lyricist Kutti Revathi, who has penned songs in films like Maryaan, Aruvi, and Maya, has written and directed Siragu.

She says that the film is about ‘the travel of two persons’. “In that sense, you could it a road movie. I have been impressed with Hari’s acting skills right from his Maryaan days. I also felt that his looks suited the kind of protagonist in my script. We have shot the film across Tamil Nadu — from Chennai to down South — in 50 days. Newcomer Akshitha plays the female lead. I believe the film will strike the right chord with the audience,” Revathi adds.

Shot by Pyaar Prema Kadhal cinematographer Raja Bhattacharjee, Siragu will have music by Arrol Corelli. The film, bankrolled by Mala Manian under the banner of First Copy productions, is currently in the final stages of post-production.