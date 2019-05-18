Ratnamanjari movie review: This thriller won’t make you sit at the edge of your seat

Home Entertainment Review

Unnecessary songs have loosened a thriller, which is supposed to be tightly knit. Technically speaking, it looks like a very ordinary film with focus lacking on the background score and lighting.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Ratnamanjari grabbed attention after the makers announced that it was based on a true story that took place in the US. Inspired by this debutant director, PraSidh, attempted to script a tale for the silver screen. But, has he done it right? 
The plot revolves around Siddhanth aka Siddu (Raj Charan), a Kodava living in the USA. A botanist by profession, he marries Gowri (Akhila Prakash). The couple moves to a new house that is known to be haunted. While moving house, a fish tank falls by accident. Next, their neighbour Mr and Mrs Nanaiah are both found dead. Siddhanth takes on the onus to unravel the murder mystery, which lands him in Kodagu, and he enters the Ratnamanjari estate.

While Siddu is trying to crack the murder mystery, he suddenly recalls something from a photograph he had seen back in the US. What is the role of the photograph? Will he be able to crack the murder with clue? Honestly, it’s no big shakes.  
While PraSidh tries to write the incident by keeping it close to reality. The plot seems to stretch beyond requirement. Abrupt sequences and a weak ending doesn’t strengthen the case. Except for the fact that it is based on a true incident, there is nothing much to be highlighted in the film.

While the first half of the film tries to paint a colourful picture with candy floss romance and back-to-back songs, the second half focuses on the gloomy ominous bungalow atmosphere. It seems like the director has made a slow film, and the strange part is the murder mystery ending with a romantic song.

A mask, supposedly designed with the help of a Hollywood technician, unfortunately, isn’t placed right, and doesn’t serve any purpose. It also seems like the team had put hero Raj Charan on a heavy-duty job. Towards the end of the film, there’s an obvious strain on his face. Even though he has put his best foot forward, he still has a long way to go.

The rest of the cast, including the female lead Akhila Prakash (who fits the glam quotient), Pallavi Raju and Shraddha Salian, have nothing much to do, except parade in anklets that jingle to grab the hero’s attention.

Unnecessary songs have loosened a thriller, which is supposed to be tightly knit. Technically speaking, it looks like a very ordinary film with focus lacking on the background score and lighting. Cinematographer Preetham Taginamane’s work is good in parts. He has captured the green cover of Kodagu and a couple of fight sequences well. Unfortunately, it doesn’t save the film. Will this murder mystery, which managed to create a buzz with the trailer, make you sit at the edge of the seat? Our verdict is clear. 

Director:  PraSidh
Cast: Raj Charan, Akhila Prakash, Pallavi Raju and Shraddha Salian

Rating: 3/5 stars
Ratnamanjari Movie review

