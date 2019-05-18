Home Entertainment Review

Monster movie review: SJ Suryah shines in a middling comedy

But the film pushes its wafer-thin storyline too far, making Monster feel like an overstretched short-film. 

Published: 18th May 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

What do you do when you have a rat in your house? It’s the kind of question that adults instantly bond over. Stories are shared, suggestions are given — it’s something that instantly incites a conversation. Nelson Venkatesan, (whose Oru Naal Koothu I rather liked) probably thought that there is potential to get both kids and adults interested with a conceit like this — the kids should enjoy the antics of the rat, the adults will be able to empathise with the protagonist. But the film pushes its wafer-thin storyline too far, making Monster feel like an overstretched short-film. 

It is not the core conceit that is an issue, but rather the strapped-on tracks, added to make the film run beyond two-hours that makes it feel bloated. In an interview, Nelson admits that ‘he doesn’t particularly like writing romance’. However, he does conjure a wry, breezy romance between Anjanam and Mekala (Priya Bhavani Shankar, who strongly reminds me of Trisha).

While the film gets the subtleties right, I wish Mekala’s character were as defined as Anjanam. As a result, the romance track feels like a ploy to extend the run time, and cover all bases for the family audiences. To add insult to injury, there is a sub-plot of smuggling that just doesn’t blend with the film’s tone and narrative.   

The film might be titled Monster, but Anjanam Azhagu Pillai (an earnest and effective SJ Suryah) holds the fort. As the meek, diffident, good-natured engineer who is an ardent follower of Vallalar, SJ Suryah is a breath of fresh air. A conditioned product of rejection, Anjanam accepts what he gets, wholeheartedly. There is a self-effacing charm to his demeanour — he doesn’t kill a centipede that lands on his dining table, he lets it free on a tree. The writing is the strongest in these parts. Along with Ravi (Karunakaran), Anjanam gets several nice moments that make you laugh out loud. The problem is they stay as individual moments, as the film tries to make up its mind between being a true-blood kids film and say, something similar to a Pixar film.    

One of the biggest selling points of Monster was the fact that the crew had shot a live rat. There are several close-up shots of the rat in action, making me wonder how they managed to pull it off. The film cleverly juggles between a first-person view and a third-person view to capture the rat, but the apparent differences in the visual tone stick out like a sour thumb. Also, Justin Prabhakaran’s ambitious over-the-top score for the rat was a bit too much for the simple film that Monster strives to be. 

Nelson believes in making films for targeted audiences. Oru Naal Koothu, he said, was aimed at youngsters who were about to marry. Monster is a film aimed at the family audiences, which means it has to be kid-friendly. But as a huge fan of Pixar’s seemingly simple but deep narratives, maybe I expected too much. It is that kind of film that doesn’t give you much to complain about, but also not much to rave about.

Director:  Nelson Venkatesan
Cast: SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Karunakaran

Rating: 4/5 stars
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nelson Venkatesan SJ Suryah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

De De Pyaar De review: Love dies thrice in this awful, nightmarish comedy

Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma movie review: Confused execution salvaged by efficient gags

Mr Local movie review: An unimaginative love story between an annoying man and an insecure woman

Ishq moview review: A tense drama powered by strong performances

ABCD movie review: Devoid of novelty or humour

Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
google play app store
Video
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp