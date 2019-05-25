Home Entertainment Review

Aladdin movie review: A decent, nostalgic ride

The folks at Disney keep using the line, ‘If you are good at something, keep doing it’, a play on Joker’s famous punch-line from The Dark Knight.

Published: 25th May 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

The folks at Disney keep using the line, ‘If you are good at something, keep doing it’, a play on Joker’s famous punch-line from The Dark Knight. The studio’s track record and list of upcoming films have proved that they have no qualms in doing live-action rehashes from the Disney Renaissance — the decade from 1989 to 1999 in which they produced critically acclaimed animated films.

We got a Beauty and the Beast film in 2017, and we have a Lion King film scheduled to release this year, followed by a The Hunchback of Notre Dame remake. Their latest offering is the live-action film, Aladdin, a story that has been retold innumerable times over the years. The 1992 animated musical is a classic, in which Robin William’s voice for the Genie is considered to be one of the actor’s best performances. So, the present adaptation really had a lot to live up to. 

What impressed me the most about this film, even before stepping into the theatre, was the presence of a diverse cast, something the 1992 film was also criticised for not having this. The adaptation stars Egyptian-Canadian actor Mena Massoud (Aladdin), British-Indian Naomi Scott (Princess Jasmine) and Dutch-Tunisian Marwan Kenzari (Jafar) in the primary roles. Even the sultan and the princess’ assistant Dalia is played by Iranian actors Navid Negahban and Nasim Pedrad, respectively. 

WATCH TRAILER:

Despite retelling the same story, director Guy Ritchie, who is no stranger to adaptations (Sherlock Holmes), does some minute tweaks to the original, thereby making a huge difference in the way the final product turns out to be. For example, the love angle of the Genie (played by a miscast Will Smith) and the extended character arc of Princess Jasmine, work well.

While the original film was more about finding the princess a perfect groom, the adaptation features a more ambitious Jasmine, who blurts lines like, “I was born to do more than marry some useless prince.” At a time when Jon Snow’s (from Game of Thrones) male privilege is attacked by memes, is welcomed with parody memes, it’s a welcome sight to see such a tweak. She even gets her own song — a lovely Speechless — which is something the original didn’t have, courtesy of composer Alan Menken, who makes a grand comeback to the franchise. However, the fact that the adaptation starts with the Genie narrating the story to his kids, ruins the idea behind Aladdin doing what it takes to get his hands on the magic lamp. 

For the audience, which is familiar with the original, the new film’s visuals are sure to be a pleasant surprise. The rich colours and CG effects are surely worth a trip to your nearest IMAX screen. While the grandeur of the city of Agrabah gets translated onto the big screen well, it’s parkour-worthy streets reminded me of Assasin’s Creed. The characters are mostly fleshed out well.

We get to know what happened to Jasmine’s mother, probably a first for a Disney princess, a character is almost always written as an orphan. The dialogues also hit the right chords. For instance, the helplessness of a poor Aladdin and the greed of the power-thirsty Jafar are established with lines such as, “If you don’t have anything, you act like you have everything” and “Steal an apple, you’re a thief, steal a kingdom and you’re a kingsman”, respectively.

The issues in Aladdin are unfortunately as many as the merits. The film suffers from a weak antagonist, as Marwan Kenzari fails to nail the menacing nature of Jafar. But the bigger problem is getting Will Smith to play the role of Genie.

The man is undoubtedly funny, but the humour quickly gets rather one-dimensional, when compared with Williams’ interpretation of the role, who brought his stand-up comedy experience to the table. The tweaks, at times, feel insufficient, considering the premise is something we are well versed with. Aladdin, hence, comes across as a half-hearted attempt to retell the classic for the current generation, something that doesn’t reach the heights the makers wished for, even with the help of the magic carpet.

Director:  Guy Ritchie
Cast: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott

Rating: 2.5/5
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aladdin Movie review Disney

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

D/o of Parvathamma movie review: Hariprriya effectively carries this taut cop thriller

Lisaa movie review: Can we reboot horror, please?

Neeya 2 movie review: This pretend sequel has no bite

India’s Most Wanted movie review: Final act saves this dreary, cross-border investigation

Brightburn movie review: A gory, superficial twist to the traditional Superman story

Gallery
Actor and comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and enjoyed a long career which began in 1961 in which he worked with all the leading actors and directors. In the pitcure he is seen with actress Viji. (Photo | EPS)
Goundamani Birthday Special
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
google play app store
Video
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp