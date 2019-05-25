Home Entertainment Review

Lisaa movie review: Can we reboot horror, please?

On several occasions, I have wondered whether filmmakers sit and ponder on how to say the same thing in new ways.

Published: 25th May 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

On several occasions, I have wondered whether filmmakers sit and ponder on how to say the same thing in new ways. I know I do with my reviews. But then, it becomes unavoidable, especially when you write about a film almost every week, and when they become predictable to a fault. And if any genre deserves this accusation, it has to be horror. Our films rarely break away from the template -— in fact, our horror films are so trite even when blindfolded  that you can guess when the ghost comes. And Lisaa falls prey to the same. 

Lisaa (Anjali) decides to visit her estranged grandparents as a messenger of peace. Of course, they live in a desolate house in the midst of the wilderness. Of course, there’s a friend who is ready to go to any lengths for the protagonist.

WATCH TRAILER:

And of course, she doesn’t want to leave even after experiencing strange events. As the background music either stops or becomes too intense, you know a ghost is about to pop up and say hi. Fairly early, the film becomes a ‘Guess what happens next’ game that you play just to battle the boredom. I may have been happy that I was right on most occasions, it doesn’t say much about the film, does it? What’s the joy in watching a horror film, if you consistently know what’s going to happen next? To add insult to injury, there is an unnecessary comedy track with erring lipsync starring Brahmanandam — there is an extreme closeup here, god knows why — and a completely redundant song.   

Lisaa was promoted as India’s first ‘3D stereoscopic film (Google tells me it’s just a fancy name for a 3D film) with horror elements. And for its modest budget, the film’s 3D was quite all right, even if filled with indulgent ‘look-at-me’ effects. However, I wish it had been a tad more organic — it irks the eye when the perspective you see always includes an object in the foreground or background, just to cash in on the 3D effect.

I quite liked the performances in Lisaa, probably the strongest factor that is in its favour. An effective Anjali is ably supported by Sam Jones, whose vivacity and innocence works well. However, Makarand Deshpande and Saleema, who play the older couple that Lisaa comes to meet, hold the show. They get the eccentricity right. There’s craziness in their eyes and something unusual about the aura they leave. While the twists might seem hackneyed, the performances save the day. Well, they try to, at least.   

Lisaa has a message at the end, well-intentioned like most ones in our cinemas are. Again, as most films do, it takes a all-or-nothing perspective, where everything is only black or white. While the message might be relevant, the tropes that are used to drive it through, are definitely not.

Maybe, it’s time we interpreted horror films differently and brought themes and context that are actual nightmares in real life. Something similar to what Get Out and Us gave us; or for that matter, something like S Durga, which despite not being a horror film, continues to disturb us upon every single viewing. After all, if we are going to buy into ghosts, why not tackle the ones we face every day?   
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lisaa  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

D/o of Parvathamma movie review: Hariprriya effectively carries this taut cop thriller

Aladdin movie review: A decent, nostalgic ride

Neeya 2 movie review: This pretend sequel has no bite

India’s Most Wanted movie review: Final act saves this dreary, cross-border investigation

Brightburn movie review: A gory, superficial twist to the traditional Superman story

Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
google play app store
Video
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp