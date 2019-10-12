Home Entertainment Review

'RDX Love' review: This Payal Rajput starrer is a crass, convoluted film

There is nothing new in this film as almost all the characters seem one-dimensional and most of them obsessed with sex.

Published: 12th October 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Payal Rajput in RDX Love

Payal Rajput in RDX Love

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Payal Rajput’s RDX Love billed as a rustic love story, is a mindless sex comedy packed like a cringe-worthy television serial with crass and unsavoury jokes in the name of entertainment. The story is all about a village girl, Alivelu (Payal Rajput), who vigorously serves as a campaigner for the government welfare schemes to reach out to the Chief Minister (Nagineedu) to make their villagers dream come true. How she manipulates her way through with the help of a young man (Tejus Kancherla) forms the crux of this convoluted saga.

To begin with, the film is an old-fashioned melodrama that it fast becomes a tedious affair and evokes a distinct sense of deja vu due to its obnoxious treatment. These are dozens of references to sexual and tasteless dirty jokes and many close-up shots of the leading lady that you may end up thinking that this film would at least appeal to the frontbenchers as an adult comedy.

Payal Rajput is there to provide the oomph factor and she ‘generously’ delivers with no element of originality in her performance. There is nothing new in this film as almost all the characters seem one-dimensional and most of them obsessed with sex. The film runs heavily on frivolous and done-to-death scenes, sexual innuendos and below-the-belt jokes.

It’s unfair to expect stellar performances in a film like this, but what if its silliness makes you squirm in your seat after a point? The foundation of this story is inspired from Ravi Teja-starrer Bhageeratha, where Chandu from Krishna Lanka puts an end to the mean ways of an IAS officer and gets the approval of the government to build a bridge across the river. The first hour of RDX Love seems intense with a young girl spreading awareness on prevention of HIV/AIDS.

The film’s best intentions get diluted as the director failed to pack an emotional wallop with his tacky treatment. The second hour starts off on a disappointing note and it only turns out to be a lacklustre and predictable fare with every passing moment. Even after Alivelu meeting the Chief Minister, the narrative meanders endlessly and lose its way from the basic premise and trying to pack in too much for no reason. What’s more annoying about this film is that it wants to be taken seriously while addressing sexuality.

Tejus Kancherla just hams his way through his performance. Aditya Menon packs a punch as the antagonist. Aamani, Naresh VK, Mumaith Khan and Nagineedu made their presence felt and have their on-screen moments. Payal Rajput attempts to make an impression, but this script is so silly that it’s impossible for her to retain her class in acting.

Radhan’s music passes the muster and the background score is in line with the narrative. Overall, RDX Love is highly avoidable, unless you like enjoying crass comedies.

'RDX Love'

Cast: Payal Rajput, Tejus Kancherla, Aamani, Adithya Menon
Director: Shankar Bhanu
Rating: 1/5
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Payal Rajput RDX Love Nagineedu Tejus Kancherla Shankar Bhanu RDX love review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Manoj Bajpayee in 'The Family Man'.

'The Family Man' review: A realistic account of a secret agent’s life

This image released by Netflix shows Timothee Chalamet, center, in a scene from 'The King.' (Photo | AP)

'The King' review: Timothy Chalamet inherits the throne in this Shakespeare adaptation

This image released by Neon shows So-dam Park, left, and Woo-sik Choi in a scene from 'Parasite.' (Photo | AP)

'Parasite' review: Class warfare depicted brilliantly in Bong Joon-ho's dark thriller

Varun, Samyuktha Hegde in Puppy.

'Puppy' review: A fun film that is not your regular kind of adult comedy

breaking_bad_film

'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' review - A befitting closure to Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman

Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
google play app store
Video
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp