Home Entertainment Review

'Ittymaani: Made in China' review: The Mohanlal film is preachy and occasionally funny

Ittymaani: Made in China can be easily described using the tagline of Karan Johar's Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham—It's all about loving your parents.

Published: 06th September 2019 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

ittymaani_3

Mohanlal in Ittymaani. (YouTube screengrab)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Mohanlal's new film has one of the most daring interval blocks in recent memory. I'm sure the bizarreness of it made a lot of people in the theatre feel awkward. I felt awkward too, but after a few minutes, I started to appreciate its novelty. I expect it to be a major talking point among those who have watched the film. But there is a reason behind this plot twist, and the awareness that this is a Mohanlal film might help you predict the pre-finale twist coming from a mile away.

Ittymaani: Made in China can be easily described using the tagline of Karan Johar's Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham—It's all about loving your parents. In terms of the themes it discusses, it is similar to the Malayalam film, Dollar (1994). Though Ittymaani: Made in China is named after Mohanlal's character, the story primarily revolves around Radhika Sarathkumar's character Annamma. A widow whose children would rather make time for a picnic trip but not their mother, Annamma spends her days lamenting about the fact that she is being ignored by them. This is the exact opposite picture of Ittymaani (Mohanlal) and his mother Theyyamma (KPAC Lalitha). In some cases, a child's character is defined by his or her mother. Ittymaani's personality is gradually revealed as a result of the things he does for his mother as well as Annamma. If Theyyamma and Annamma are planets, then Ittymaani is the satellite that revolves around them. Any major thing he does will affect the two drastically.

Ittymaani, the character, runs a dwindling catering business which is also a front for selling counterfeit products. At times, he evokes Jayakrishnan from Thoovanathumbikal. (There at least two Thoovanathumbikal references in the film.) This is a Mohanlal film where Mohanlal the actor is given more credence than Mohanlal the star. He doesn't get a mass entry and there are no fight scenes where he is bashing up twenty goons, which is a welcome relief. It has every ingredient needed for a family-friendly entertainer (and also some that are not). There are a bunch of cleverly written comical moments featuring Mohanlal, Siddique, and Hareesh Kanaran. Siddique plays a priest who shares a hilarious backstory with Ittymaani. The film doesn't have any violent moments because it doesn't have a proper villain to boast of. But if you want to, it can be Hareesh's Joji Pothen, given his propensity for harebrained shenanigans. The thought of him as Mohanlal's antagonist is definitely laugh-inducing. At one point, a bunch of "conspirators" await the arrival of a dangerous thug, only to be met with Hareesh's face.

But at the same time, it also contains ingredients that aren't palatable, like the double entendres. On more than one instance, women are compared to vehicles (talk of "mileage" and whatnot). These are leftovers from much older films which are better left for dead and not revived in future films. And what's with this obsession with #MeToo jokes? In one scene, Dharmajan's character mentions the possibility of getting caught in a #MeToo situation. Some of these distasteful jokes also involve Aju Varghese, who plays Ittymaani's driver. By the way, it doesn't seem like Aju has any plans to put aside his Nivin Pauly fixation anytime soon. (It was only yesterday that I watched a Nivin Pauly-Aju Varghese film.) And Honey Rose plays a woman who falls for Ittymaani after a simple video chat. What age are we living in? 

Although the film comes with good intentions —I have to give it to writers/directors Jibi and Joju for making me feel slightly guilty about not spending enough time with my parents— its contradictory nature can sometimes be confusing. On the one hand, it talks about respecting women and mothers, and on the other hand, it is cracking lame jokes about women. And that big speech Mohanlal and KPAC Lalitha give in the climax about setting aside some time for one's parents comes off as a little corny. It sounds good, I agree, but how practical is it really? While I agree that financially sound folks ignoring their parents is a deplorable thing, what about those who have to stay away from their parents for long periods because they're struggling to make ends meet? I'm not sure if this film is going to make people think twice about their attitude towards their parents. But if it changes the mind of at least one person, then I would be glad.

Film: Ittymaani

Director: Jibi Joju

Cast: Mohanlal, Radhika Sarathkumar, KPAC Lalitha, Siddique

Rating: 2.5 stars

(This review originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohanlal Ittymaani Ittymaani review Ittymaani: Made in China

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Zombie

'Zombie' film review: When the jokes are scarier than the zombies

It Chapter Two film

'IT Chapter Two' film review: Mediocre writing puts paid to this sequel with great casting

A still from Vishnu Circle.

'Vishnu Circle' film review: Circle of chaotic ignorance

Jodi film

'Jodi' review: This Aadi Sai Kumar and Shraddha Srinath starrer is an overblown melodrama

magamuni poster

'Magamuni' film review: This Arya starrer takes the space between a good film and a great one

Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
google play app store
Video
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp