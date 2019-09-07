'Vishnu Circle' film review: Circle of chaotic ignorance

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

It is a challenge for any filmmaker to nurture the project to perfection. While director Lakshmi Dinesh gives it a try with Vishnu Circle, he fails miserably in shaping the multiple ideas together.

Vishnu Circle is yet another classic example of how a film can collapse when the director wants to take the responsibility of almost everything, including the story, screenplay, dialogues, lyrics, and direction. The film clearly shows that when talking about relationships, Lakshmi Dinesh had much to tell, but did not have an iota of focussed ideation.

The story is about Vishnu (Gururaj, son of comedian Jaggesh), who is a fan of actor Vishnuvardhan since childhood.

His meeting point with friends and love interests is always at Vishnu Circle, in front of a statue supposed to be of Vishnuvardhan. It’s another matter though that the structure does not have any resemblance to the legend.

Vishnu, a passionate artist and a BCom graduate, works with a collection agency. How three girls - Prakruthi, Samskruthi, and Akruthi (Samhita Vinya, Janvi Jyothi, and Divya Gowda) -- come into his life under various situations, and its impact on him, sums up the story. The subjects also throws light on how one should treat people who go through acute stress.

Gururaj’s character is designed in such a way that he has to imitate the mannerisms of Vishnuvardhan. Though he makes an attempt, the actor fails miserably in coming close to the legendary actor. Apart from Dattanna, who appears in a minuscule role, and Divya Gowda, the other actors don’t even deserve any mention.

Even though the film has two music directors -- Shree Vathsa and S Pradeep Varma – they just do not get the right notes for the romantic drama. P L Ravee, the director of photography, also fails to deliver.

It is high time filmmakers play fair when representing legends like Rajkumar or Vishnuvardhan in their films. While a few of them have done justice, there are some who use them only to their advantage. As far as Vishnu Circle is concerned, it would be better for cinema-goers to watch a genuine Vishnuvardhan film instead.