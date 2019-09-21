Home Entertainment Review

Olu film review | An interesting statement on artistic integrity

In the movie, When the well of inspiration runs dry, Vasu is helped by a fantastical character who is referred to simply as Olu (Esther Anil).

Published: 21st September 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Olu, based on a script by TD Ramakrishnan, is arguably Shaji’s most abstract work.

Olu, based on a script by TD Ramakrishnan, is arguably Shaji’s most abstract work.

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

After Vanaprastham and Swapaanam, Shaji N Karun returns with the tale of another conflicted artist struggling to deal with his inner demons. This time, however, the atmosphere around the protagonist isn’t as heavy and oppressive as in the aforementioned films.

There is no extreme melodrama to be found this time around.

Anyone who has experienced a creative block at some point in their lives may be able to connect to Vasu’s (a solid Shane Nigam) predicament despite maintaining a distance from him.

When the well of inspiration runs dry, Vasu is helped by a fantastical character who is referred to simply as Olu (Esther Anil).

A rape victim who was dumped into the water earlier, Olu manages to stay alive due to  the influence of some mysterious but seemingly benevolent underwater force.

There is no explanation as to what this force is—perhaps, it’s the spiritual being referred to by a Buddhist monk later in the film. She takes a liking to Vasu after he sees him on a full moon night.

Maybe it’s because he resembles her deceased lover. A love affair blossoms but one that doesn’t involve a physical interaction.

Beauty doesn’t matter in this relationship. “Beauty is an emotion,” she tells him. She becomes his ‘unseen’ lover and the inspiration that provides him with the much needed creative spark.

But when the lure of money becomes irresistible for a struggling artist, new conflicts rear their ugly heads, especially when one reaches the crossroads between art and commerce—the struggle that affects all artists, especially filmmakers—and one has to decide whether to be a true artist or a fraud, regardless of financial outcome.

Olu, based on a script by TD Ramakrishnan, is arguably Shaji’s most abstract work. It’s not abstract for abstract’s sake.

The images can be deciphered without much effort. Perhaps it’s the internal conflicts experienced in the course of his own career that compelled Shaji to make another film, that too after six long years.

Once again, Shaji’s filmmaking appeals more to the intellect than the emotions. And as in his earlier films, the protagonist (and the actor portraying him) is stronger than the rest of the characters. Save for Shane, the acting is mostly theatrical.

It’s the ideas, however,  and the visuals (by late cinematographer MJ Radhakrishnan) that keep us patiently looking forward to the next scene.

Without those, the film wouldn’t have been half as engaging. Radhakrishnan’s camera, aided on occasions by stunning CGI, manages to look for beauty everywhere.

And this being a film about art, a painterly quality is found in every frame—be it in the tiny, still island where Vasu resides or a large, bustling city like Mumbai, the vibe of even the drabbest of locales is neatly expressed.

Anyone looking for an upgrade in Shaji’s filmmaking style should look elsewhere. He stubbornly holds on to what worked for him before.

But at least he hasn’t let go off his artistic integrity, and in a film that makes a statement about just that, I don’t see any reason for him to change and opt for a different style. Whether the pacing will appeal to the smartphone generation or not, I can’t say for sure.

However, the crisp and economical screenplay (running close to two hours) should work in his favour this time. Though I wouldn’t call it a masterpiece, I found Olu to be a much better effort than Swaham, Nishad, and Swapaanam but a couple of notches below Piravi, Vanaprastham, and Kutty Srank. It’s definitely worth a watch.

Film: Olu
Director: Shaji N Karun
Cast: Shane Nigam, Esther Anil
Rating: 3/5
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vanaprastham and Swapaanam Malayalam Films Shaji N Karun Olu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'The Boys'

'The Boys' web series review: Caped Crusaders

Telugu film 'Valmiki' poster.

Valmiki review | Movie lost in translation, fails to keep up with 'Jigarthanda'

Tamil film Super Duper poster

Super Duper film review | Far from being super or duper

'Rambo: Last Blood'

'Rambo: Last Blood' film review: A bloody mess

zoya_factor

Sonam and Dulquer's 'The Zoya Factor' review: A lucky sixer off a not so well-timed pull

Gallery
Hundreds of people throng to Elliot's Beach to hold a peaceful rally spreading awareness against Climate Change and urging government to act against it in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Climate Strike: Chennaiites shoulder responsibility to spread awareness at Elliot's Beach rally
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
google play app store
Video
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province Sunday, June 10, 2018. | (File | AP)
Mahabalipuram gets a makeover ahead of PM Modi-Xi Jinping's summit
Hundreds of people throng to Elliot's Beach to hold a peaceful rally spreading awareness against Climate Change and urging government to act against it in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Hundreds gather on Chennai beach to support global climate strike
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp