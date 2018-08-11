Home Entertainment Tamil

Mani Ratnam's 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam' to be released on September 28

Mani Ratnam's most-awaited 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam' will release on September 28th, according to a tweet from Lyca Productions.

Published: 11th August 2018 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

The poster for the upcoming Mani Ratnam film 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam' (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (CCV) has a full star-studded cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Silambarasan, Arun Vijay, Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Dayana Erappa.

Fahadh Faasil, Dulquer Salmaan and Nani were also considered previously but Arun Vijay and Silambarasan ended up in the final cast. 

Jyothika with Mani Ratnam on the set of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (Photo | Twitter)

Jyothika has previously mentioned in interviews that she would love to work with Mani Ratnam. This will be her first with the director, after working with Madras Talkies for the 2001 film 'Dumm Dumm Dumm' alongside Madhavan.

Photo | Twitter

2018 is a big year for Aishwarya Rajesh. Apart from CCV, she has two other big films in Kollywood coming up - Dhanush starrer 'Vada Chennai' and Vikram starrer 'Dhruva Natchathiram'. She will also debut in Bollywood in 'Daddy' opposite Arjun Rampal.

For model Dayana Erappa, this film will be her debut in the industry. In an interview with Firstpost, she reveals that her character is a love interest of Simbu's.

Dayana Erappa (Photo | Twitter)

The film is produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. Music is composed by AR Rahman. While the cinematography is by Santosh Sivan, the creative production is by Bejoy Nambiar.

Shooting for the film started in February 2018 and was completed by June. Shooting locations included Serbia and the outskirts of Chennai.

