Selvaraghavan blown over by Suriya's performance in NGK

Director Selvaraghavan, who is currently working on the Suriya starrer, 'NGK' or Nandha Gopala Krishna is all praise for its lead actor.

Published: 11th August 2018 04:09 PM

Actor Suriya and filmmaker Selvaraghavan.

By Online Desk

The 'Mayakkam Enna' and 'Irandaam Ulagam' director tweeted that if he ever wanted to work with the same actor again, it would be Suriya. 

Prasing the actor for his performance, Selvaraghavan shared, "Taken aback and blown over by his performance!!! Only  possible with so much of dedication and hard work!!"

Starring Suriya, Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preeth Singh, 'NGK' is touted to a political thriller. NGK is reportedly about a young revolutionary leader who wants to bring about a change in the society by fighting against corruption.

The movie will also mark Telugu star Jagapathy Babu’s first collaboration with Suriya.

Poster of Suriya starrer 'NGK'.

Produced by SR Prabhu, this untitled Tamil-Telugu bilingual is the 10th film directed by Selvaraghavan. While Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music, Sivakumar Vijayan of Iraivi fame is on board as the cinematographer.

The film, which was earlier scheduled to be released on Diwali, 7 November 2018 might be pushed further. According to a Times of India report, the director had fallen ill during the shoot, stalling the film's schedule briefly.

Selvarghavan's recent project was 'Nenjam Marappathillai'. The film starring SJ Suryah in the lead is awaiting release.

Suriya's 37 the film was recently announced with 'Ayan' director KV Anand helming the project.

In a tweet, Anand had mentioned Suriya, Mohanlal, Boman Irani, Sayyesha and music director Harris Jayaraj. The film will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. 

