Sunny Leone always wanted to play a warrior

Sunny Leone as warrior in Veeramadevi. (Photo: Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indo-Canadian actress Sunny Leone, who is all set to make her debut in a Tamil film, says she always wanted to play a warrior.

Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, will be launched in the Tamil film industry with the upcoming film "Veeramadevi".

Asked about the film, Sunny told IANS over an e-mail interview from Los Angeles: "I am so excited to be a part of a project that is like this. Playing a warrior is something that I have always wanted to do."

Directed by V.C. Vadivudaiyan, "Veeramadevi" also stars Navdeep in a pivotal role.

Currently, Sunny is seen hosting the season 11 of youth-based reality show "Splitsvilla" on MTV.

