WATCH | The silent trailer of Merku Thodarchi Malai will leave you speechless

The silent trailer of Merku Thodarchi Malai will leave you speechless

Published: 15th August 2018 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from the trailer of 'Merku Thodarchi Malai' (Photo | YouTube)

By Online Desk

Rains, windmills, mist and mountain ranges. But this is not all that you will see in the 'Merku Thodarchi Malai' (Western Ghats). 

The trailer of Vijay Sethupathi's production venture is here and the compelling visuals show a fresh cast, with Antony and Gayathri Krishna in the lead. The video is even more intriguing as it has no dialogues. 

Directed by Lenin Bharathi of 'Adhalal Kaadhal Seiveer' fame, the music has been composed by Ilaiyaraaja. This film is reportedly the music maestro's 1001st film.

The film, which was completed in 2017, has been featured in a number of film festivals in New York, Singapore, Chicago and France. It has also been selected for the 21st International Film Festival of Kerala.

Earlier this month, Vijay Sethupathi uploaded a video, sharing that he is satisfied for having done this film, about people of a simple and poor background.

The film, which has received a U certificate from the Censor board, will release in theatres on August 24th.

Apart from the release of Merku Thodarchi Malai, Sethupathi is also busy with the upcoming Mani Ratnam directorial 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam' and '96' with Trisha Krishnan.

