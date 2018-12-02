Technology’s Fury

Shama bhagat By

Express News Service

Akshay Kumar had an eventful start in 2018 with Padman making a mark at the box office, and the year may have an equally exciting end for him with 2.0, one of the most-anticipated films of the year that released on Friday. Starring Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson, and Sudhanshu Pandey in prominent roles, the science fiction action film directed by Shankar is estiated to be the ninth most expensive film with

an estimated budget of `543 crore.

The actor hopes that the audience will love the film since a lot of hard work has gone into its making. While Rajinikanth is in the lead, Akshay is seen playing the antagonist for the first time in a south venture. Akshay is sharing screen space with Rajinikanth for the first time in his career. He says, “The way he turns an ordinary dialogue into an extraordinary one is amazing.

This was the first time I met him. I came to know that he’s a Maharashtrian and speaks fluent Marathi. So, we conversed in the language. There was so much to learn from him. At this age he’s not only humble but dedicated to his job. He is so stylish and full of swag. I asked him how he manages to do so, and he gave me a few tips.”

Akshay dons a different look, and his character turns into an enormous bird in the film. This was made possible with hours of intricate make-up and visual effects. The film has a lot of firsts, Akshay says. “It’s my first film with director Shankar, first time with Rajinikanth, and for the first time a film is being made on VFX on such a large scale,” he adds.Three people were assigned to do Akshay’s make-up, and it used to take three-and-a-half hours to get him into the compete look.

“It was a third degree make-up as it took a long time to stick feathers to the suit. The costume that I wore was thick, heavy and uncomfortable. But the staff was very cooperative. They would call me on the sets only when the shot was ready. On removing the suit, I would stink of sweat. I could not eat and was on liquid diet. They used to keep a bed ready so that I could lie down at times. I was kept in an AC cage. I felt like a bird who was allowed to come out for a certain time and then put back in the cage,” adds the actor, who was last seen in Gold.

The shoot went on for 38 days. Akshay says the film—he calls 2.0 a social film with a deep message—made him patient person. “I went through a lot. Though I am patient by nature, I have become more patient after this shoot. I had to wear lenses, which were so thick and bigger than my eyeballs. And due to continuously wearing them, I suffered conjunctivitis. My eyes had turned red. So, there was an eye specialist on the sets 24x7,” he adds.

Akshay is all praises for the director. “Shankar is a very intelligent director and makes science fiction films but he also does a lot of research.” Director Shankar had revealed that the role was earlier offered to Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. But Akshay has no qualms about being a replacement for Schwarzenegger. “I don’t care whom the role was offered to. I did this film and I enjoyed it. It was a great experience. We have not made a Hindi film on such a large scale as yet. After Baahubali, this is the only film made on such a large scale and I am proud to be a part of it.”

But this is not Akshay’s first south venture. “I had done Kannada film Vishnu Vijaya, directed by Keshu Ramsay in 1993. I have interacted and worked with many south Indian technicians and directors. I have done a lot of films with Priyadarshan and Prabhu Deva. But this was altogether a different experience. They are fast at their work. They don’t waste time. They don’t come late, and have better technologies. They try and upgrade themselves with latest technologies.”

Meanwhile, Akshay is producing and acting in Kesari that is being directed by Anurag Singh. He says, “Content is what matters the most to me. My films tell great stories. We have also completed the shooting of Housefull 4, directed by Farhad Samji and Mission Mangal by Jagan Shakti.”