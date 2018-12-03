Taapsee Pannu provides update on Tamil-Telugu bilingual​ 'Game Over'

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu has concluded shooting for her upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film titled "Game Over" here.

Taapsee on Monday morning shared a string of photographs with the film's cast and crew. She captioned it: "A long tiring but enriching experience of shooting this gem of a script comes to an end. Taking back some beautiful memories be it the wheelchair and fracture I never had, to getting the whole unit addicted to Ludo."

The 31-year-old actress says "Game Over" will have a lasting impact on all.

The film is directed by Ashwin Saravanan, who has previously worked with actor Nayanthara in Maya and also directed "IravaaKaalam" starring SJ Suryah and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Taapsee, who was last seen on screen in "Manmarziyaan", has two more Bollywood films in her kitty -- "Tadka" and "Badla".