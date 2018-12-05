Home Entertainment Tamil

Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' set for major China release

'2.0' will release in China in May 2019 and it will be the widest 3D release for any foreign language film in history.

Published: 05th December 2018 12:45 PM

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth in '2.0'. (Photo | YouTube)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth's "2.0", which has set the cost registers ringing all over, is gearing up for a major China release across 56,000 screens, according to its makers.

In a statement, Lyca Productions confirmed the news of the Shankar-directed sci-fi movie's release in association with HY Media in China with at least 47,000 of the total screens playing it in 3D format.

"2.0" will release in China in May 2019 and it will be the widest 3D release for any foreign language film in history, the statement said.

VIEW GALLERY: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer'2.0'

A sequel to Shankar's 2010 blockbuster "Enthiran", "2.0" has been produced by Lyca Productions and was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on November 29.

The film, which features Rajinikanth in three different 'avatars', also stars Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.

Akshay Kumar, making his southern debut, plays the antagonist. The film has been made on a budget of Rs 600 crore.

ALSO READ: '2.0' film review

Rajinikanth plays a scientist and a robot. He also appears as a microbot, dubbed 3.0, which was one of the major surprise elements.

Earlier this week, Lyca Productions revealed that the film grossed a whopping Rs 400 crore in its opening weekend worldwide.

Shankar has also confirmed he is ready to commence shooting for Kamal Haasan's "Indian 2", which marks his reunion with the latter after two decades.

ALSO READ: How netizens react to Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'

"We recently did a make-up test with Kamal sir and I was really excited to see him in the get-up of Senapathy. We are all set to begin shoot very soon," Shankar told the media.

Shooting of "Indian 2" may start from December 14. Kajal Aggarwal has been roped in to play the leading lady. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music. Lyca Productions will also be bankrolling "Indian 2".

