Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's '2.0' rakes in Rs 500 crore worldwide

NEW DELHI: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's magnum-opus '2.0' has already entered the Rs. 500 cr club at the worldwide box office.

The sci-fi movie, which hit the big screens on November 29, has achieved the milestone in just seven days.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions is presenting the Hindi version of the film, shared the big news on social media.

"CREATING HISTORY! #2Point0 continues its stride as a mega blockbuster, collects 500cr worldwide!," tweeted the 'Koffee With Karan' host.

'2.0' brings Rajinikanth, Akshay, and director S.Shankar together for the first time. The film is a sequel of 2010 film 'Enthiran', which had released in Hindi as 'Robot'.

While the 'Gold actor plays the role of a scientist who becomes eccentric after an experiment goes wrong, Rajinikanth features as Chitti the robot.

Taking a super start at the Indian box office, '2.0' minted Rs. 20.25 crores on the very first day of its release and entered the Rs. 100 cr club within five days.