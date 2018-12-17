Editor KL Praveen shares interesting update about Simbu-starrer 'Maanadu'

By Online Desk

Ever since the announcement of Simbu collaborating with Venkat Prabhu in July, the star's fans have been eagerly awaiting updates from 'Maanadu' team.

Now, editor KL Praveen has revealed some interesting details about the flick, which is said to be a political film.

The award-winning editor who took to Twitter, said, "Just heard a freaking brilliant meta script from Venkat Prabhu for Maanadu super excited!!!! My head is still spinning sir!! Awesome and extraordinary!!! Kili"

Simbu is the talk of the town at present, thanks to his song 'Periyar Kuthu'. STR, as lovingly called by fans, and is riding high on success with recent hit 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam'.

This aside, a month back there were rumours that suggested that Simbu aka STR's upcoming flick 'Vandha Rajava Dhan Varuven' won't be released for Pongal 2019. To put an end to the rumours, STR released a statement reassuring that 'Vandha Rajava Dhan Varuven' will be releasing Pongal 2019.

STR's statement reads, "My vehement request to my Dearest of Fans & Admirers! Please do not worry about the recent happenings in the industry. No one person can take a decision to side-line us. Any decision taken will always be a decision by Group of members & council & we will ensure it gets resolved to our best. Don't get anxious and target any particular person. Always spread Love. Thank you for your constant and unwavering love and support as usual. #NeengaillamaNaanilla Let us all do our duty and the results will be automatic. No matter what we will fight out and come for Pongal! #PongalukkuVarom #VRV #STR".

STR has collaborated with director Sundar C for the first time with 'Vantha Rajava Than Varuven'. The film which is a remake of Telegu blockbuster 'Attarintinki Daredi' has Catherine Tresa and Megha Akash sharing the screen space with STR. Sundar C's wife and actress Khushboo is said to be playing a crucial role in the film.