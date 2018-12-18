Trailer of Rajinikanth-starrer 'Petta' to release on New Year?

By Online Desk

The much-awaited trailer of Rajinikanth-starrer 'Petta' is all set to release on New Year’s Eve/New Year Day.

According to a report from Galatta, the makers of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial have planned to release the trailer on either of the mentioned days.

On 12 December, 'Petta' teaser was released by Sun Pictures, on the account of Rajinikanth's birthday.

The 92-second long teaser opens with the Superstar walking inside a tunnel where some people are seen being beaten up. The teaser also depicted glimpses of Rajinikanth celebrating freshers day with students.

It was earlier speculated that Rajinikanth will essay the role of a college professor. Now, the teaser also gives the same indication. The teaser ends with the Superstar's trademark sunglass flip.

The teaser was well received by the fans, registering over 11 million views on YouTube in a span of six days. This has further increased the expectations of the film and it will be interesting to see how the trailer shapes up.

'Petta' is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and is his first collaboration with the Superstar. The movie has an ensemble cast which includes stars like Simran, Trisha, Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha among others. Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui also plays an important role in the movie.

Anirudh Ravichander is the music director while Tirru, who won the National award for Suriya's 24, is the cinematographer for Petta.

During the audio launch that was held on December 9, Karthik Subbaraj called Superstar his inspiration. He said, “I met him for the first time after Jigarthanda and he said Bobby Simha’s character reminded him of his character from 16 Vayathinile — Paratta. When I told him I wrote the character with him in mind, he asked why I didn’t approach him.” Adding that Petta was a film made by Rajini’s fans, the director said, “We’ve put a lot of thought into every shot when it comes to Rajini sir.”

Rajini, who began his speech urging people to help those affected by the Gaja cyclone, praised the cast and crew of the film. “I saw director AC Tirulokchander in Karthik Subbaraj. Anirudh is extremely talented, and Dhanush once told me that he will be the next AR Rahman. I was apprehensive whether Vijay Sethupathi would agree to play the villain, but he did, and after a long time, I had the satisfaction of working with a good actor. Trisha’s role is a brief one, but I’m glad that she’s on board. I’m sure Petta will be a treat for the audience.”

'Petta' is slated for a Pongal 2019 release. One can definitely expect an interesting Pongal 2019, as Ajith-starrer 'Viswasam' is also slated to release during the same time.

It's going to be an exciting clash at the box office with two of the biggest stars in the industry taking on each other in the festival season at the beginning of next year.

(With inputs from ENS)