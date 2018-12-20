Home Entertainment Tamil

Teasers of 'Queen' remakes set for simultaneous release in all four south Indian languages

The films in four languages have four different actresses and directors and separate casts and crews.

Published: 20th December 2018 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Queen

The four actresses in the 'Queen' remake are Kajal Aggarwal (Tamil), Manjima Mohan (Malayalam), Parul Yadav (Kannada) and Tamannaah (Telugu). (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The teasers for the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada remakes of Kangana Ranaut's Hindi hit "Queen" will be unveiled simultaneously on Friday.

The simultaneous release of the teasers will mark the beginning of a marketing campaign which will culminate in the same day release of the four South India Queens in five states in February 2019.

Producer Manu Kumaran, who bought the rights for "Queen" in the southern languages, is keeping his fingers crossed that the audience appreciates the teasers.

"I really hope the audiences love these teasers because making these four movies altogether has been the most scary, stressful, nerve wracking and yet supremely joyful experience of our lives. I have a clear understanding of what happens to parents of quadruplets," Kumaran said in a statement to IANS.

The four actresses in the films are Kajal Aggarwal (Tamil), Tamannaah (Telugu), Manjima Mohan (Malayalam) and Parul Yadav (Kannada).

All the four films were shot simultaneously in Paris, Athens, Nice, Frejus, St Raphael, Mysore, Hyderabad, Gokarna, Thalassery, Rajahmundry, Virudhnagar and Mumbai.

The original film starred Kangana as woman who ends up going on a honeymoon alone, and sets out on the road to independence.

