Siddharth wants to remake 'Andhadhun', Ayushmann Khurrana​ says 'go for it'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun, starring Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana, has met with both critical and commercial acclaim from all over the country. Even as the film is being celebrated for its unique storyline and inventive screenplay, the rumours of remakes started making the rounds. Earlier today, actor Siddharth took to social media to announce that a remake of the film is definitely on the table, and asked his followers if he should go ahead to remake Andhadhun.

ALSO READ: Andhadhun movie review

There was an overwhelming response to his query, which predominantly gave a green signal to the project. Meanwhile, Twitterati also took the opportunity to suggest Ramya Krishnan, Simran and Jyotika as potential choices for actors who could play Tabu’s role from the original. Joining the list of people who felt Siddharth should remake the film, was Ayushmann, who lent his voice of support and urged him to “go for it machaan.”

Ab aap keh rahe ho tho https://t.co/0SNfT0z2SN — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 26, 2018

Siddharth’s response to Ayushmann’s tweet, suggested that the remake is indeed on the cards. While it is too early to say if it will be only a Tamil film or a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, the idea of the remake has piqued the interest of cinephiles who are excited to see the highest-rated Indian film made in other languages.