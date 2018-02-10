The release date of Rajnikanth-starrer 'Kaala', Pa Ranjith's second film with the Superstar, is finally out. The highly anticipated film will release on April 27.

Wunderbar Films, the producer of 'Kaala', made the announcement on Twitter at 7 pm today. The film was originally scheduled to be released on the occasion of Rajinikanth’s birthday on December 12, 2017 but was postponed for unknown reasons.

Meanwhile, '2.O', the sequel to Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran' (first slated for a Diwali 2017 release), was speculated to release in April. According to reliable sources, the CG works of the Shankar-directorial was taking more time than expected, pushing the release date of the film to the latter half of 2018, thereby leaving the slot open for 'Kaala'.

'Kaala's shooting was completed last year and the dubbing portions got over in January.

It is assumed that 'Kaala' will not clash with the mega-budget sci-film '2.0', which has Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. 11 studios around the world are working on the VFX and other special effects in the Rs 450 crore magnum opus.

The prestigious project of our wunderbar films “kaalaa” 2nd look. Happy birthday superstar .. the one and only. #kaalaa #theswagofsuperstar #happybirthdaythalaiva pic.twitter.com/deuZODBFej — Wunderbar Films (@WunderbarFilms_) December 11, 2017

Rajini had earlier appeared in Director Ranjith's 'Kabaali' in 2016.

'Kaala' is about the oppression of Tamils in Mumbai and Rajini is playing a man from Tamil Nadu who goes to the city and becomes a don. In 'Kabali', too, Rajinikanth had played a don who fought for the rights of Malaysian Tamils.

The film also features actors Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil, Sukanya, Samuthirakani in the cast.

It has music by Santosh Narayanan.

While '2.0' is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, 'Kaala' is being produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films and will be distributed by Lyca Productions.

The film will also be dubbed and released in Telugu. Some rumours hint that it might release in Hindi as it has dialogues in Hindi and Marathi and is mainly shot in and around Mumbai.

As for the actor, it is to be seen whether this will be his last film or will he call it quits as he embarks on his much-publicised political journey?

We'll have to wait and watch.

WATCH MOTION TEASER



(With inputs from Cinema Express)