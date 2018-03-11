Buzz is that the American VFX company, which has been taking care of the special effects of 2.0, has announced itself bankrupt.

While there’s no official word on the same, we hear that the entire VFX work might be done by a new team. However, according to sources, producers have not yet decided if they should opt for a new studio. Directed by S Shankar, 2.0 will have Rajinikanth reprising his role from the first part.

The film also features Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar in the lead. The film is expected to be up for release before Diwali.