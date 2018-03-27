We had earlier reported that writer Jayamohan and lyricist Kabilan Vairamuthu have signed up to write the screenplay and dialogues for Shankar’s Indian 2. Now it has come to light that Sakithya Academy Award winner, Lakshmi Saravanakumar, has been roped in to help with the dialogue department.

Lakshmi Saravanakumar has assisted director Vasantha Balan in films like Aravaan and Kaaviya Thalaivan, and is famous for his short story collections such as Neela Nathi, Yakkai, and novels like Uppu Naigal and Kaanagan. His first association with Shankar was for 2.0. A source close to the unit says that the writers have completed the script and will be helping the team with revisions.

Indian 2 will have Kamal Hassan reprising the role of Senapathy. The first schedule of the film is planned to commence at Ramoji Rao film city in Hyderabad soon, where huge sets have reportedly been

constructed.