Sivakarthikeyan's next to be directed by Siruthai Siva?

CE Features By

Express News Service

Siva, who is currently shooting for the final portions of Viswasam with Ajith, has been speculated to do direct a film with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. If the news turns out to be true, the director who is known for his frequent combinations with Ajith will be breaking the combination after a five-year gap. The only other film Siva made with another hero in Tamil till date is his debut, Siruthai.

It has also been touted that the new Siva-Sivakarthikeyan film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures, which is currently producing Vijay's Sarkar and Rajinikanth's Pettai. There is no word about the cast and crew of the film.

Sivakarthikeyan, meanwhile, is busy simultaneously shooting for Rajesh's rom-com alongside Nayanthara and Ravikumar's sci-fi with Rakul Preet.

