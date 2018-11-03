WATCH '2.0' trailer: Rajinikanth's Chitti tackles Akshay Kumar's Fifth Force in epic battle

By Online Desk

The trailer of Shankar's 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar is finally here! It is the sequel to the 2010 hit Enthiran which also starred Aishwarya Rai. This is the first Indian film that is directly shot in 3D.

The trailer of the film, which was unveiled in a grand function in Chennai on Saturday, is impressive with its Hollywood-level VFX effects. Although it says very little about the film's plot, the trailer has definitely increased all our expectations.

WATCH TRAILER

As revealed in the teaser, cell phones across the country become puppets of Akshay Kumar's character who is out to kill every person who uses phones. This leads to scientist Dr Vaseegaran (played by Rajini) to investigate the incident. Once he realises the extent of damage the Fifth Force (crow man Akshay Kumar and his minions) can do, Chitti (Rajinikanth) is brought back: He introduces himself saying, “Hi I am Chitti, version 2.0.”

While Fifth Force wants to destroy human beings, the other technological invention, Chitti, is out to save the world.

An epic moment from the trailer is when Chitti says: “I will put your screens on fire” and begins to shoot at the screen. Don't miss the last scene from the trailer!

WATCH | Behind the scenes video of Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 reveal tremendous effort

At the launch today, Superstar Rajinikanth said: 2.0 is a thriller, entertainer and has an international message - that the planet is not just for human beings but other creatures also. Shankar is a gem of the Indian film industry. We need to preserve such filmmakers."

The film has been in the news for a long time due to various reasons, one being its visual effects, involving the work of 3000 technicians across the world. The film has been made on a budget exceeding Rs 500 crore, as per reports.

2.0 also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey. 2.0 will mark the Tamil debut of Akshay and his first film with Rajinikanth. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The film’s cinematography is by Nirav Shah and its music by AR Rahman. Produced by Lyca, the 'most expensive film made in Indian cinema' will hit the screens on 29 November 2018.