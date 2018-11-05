Thank you Rajni sir for continuously showing us the way forward: Hrithik Roshan

By Online Desk

The trailer of Shankar's '2.0' starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar released on Saturday and got a tremendous response from the fans who heaped praise on the film.

Celebrities from various film industries from across the country took to social media and shared their views about the film's trailer. Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was one of the very first ones to share his excitement about '2.0'. He thanked Rajni for continuously showing the way forward (for fellow film stars).

His tweet reads, "Saw 2.0 trailer. Shankar sir has done it again. So looking forward to this one! All the best to the entire team ! @2Point0movie @akshaykumar @shankarshanmugh. And thank you #Rajni sir for continuously showing us the way forward. You are unbelievable! Respect."

Not many know that Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood acting debut as a child artist, in the film 'Bhagwaan Dada', released in 1986 which had Superstar Rajinikanth as the lead. The movie produced by Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan saw the actor playing a prominent role alongside Rajinikanth and Sridevi.

During one of the interviews at the time of Kaabil release in early 2017, Hrithik Roshan had shared an interesting incident involving himself and Rajinikanth during the filming of 'Bhagwaan Dada'.

He said, "I was only 12 years old when I first faced the camera and I was beside Rajinikanth then for the film Bhagwaan Dada. Getting to act with him at such a young age and in my debut was such an honour for me. Even though we had to go for retakes because my faults back then, he used to tell me it was his fault and took the blame to inspire me for the retake of the shot."

Hrithik also went on to mention that Rajinikanth is like a father to him, a guide and also a friend to him. The 'Krrish' actor also said that Rajinikanth is someone who treats everyone equally and he admires him a lot.