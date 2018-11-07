Home Entertainment Tamil

Thanks to Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar', now people are googling for section 49P

One of the most talked about scenes from Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar' were the ones involving section 49 P that not many are aware of.

Published: 07th November 2018 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay

Vijay in 'Sarkar' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

After facing one hurdle after another, Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar' finally hit the theatres on Tuesday on the occasion of Diwali. 'Sarkar' had a blockbuster opening across Tamil Nadu with the fans heaping praise on the film.

One of the most talked about scenes from the film were the ones involving section 49 P (an important election law) that not many are aware of. This law allows the voter to have the right to get back his/her ballot back and vote (if someone voted in that individual's name).

ALSO READ: Tamil Rockers threaten to upload HD Print of Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar' within hours of its theatrical release

Post-release of 'Sarkar', people have started to Google for section 49 P as a result of which the law attained a peak on Google search engine. Sun Pictures, the producers of the film, took to Twitter and shared the statistical Goole Trends report.

To know more about section 49 P click here.

'Sarkar' faced a lot of hurdles before its release and the controversies are yet to die down even after the release of the film. The film touched upon various issues persistent in the state. The film also took a sly dig of the political parties in Tamil Nadu without naming anyone. This has not gone down well with the ruling AIADMK as one of its ministers showed his displeasure today. Tamil Nadu Minister Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur Raju has asked for the removal of certain scenes from 'Sarkar'.

He said, "The 'Sarkar' scenes showing people throwing the Tamil Nadu government free appliances into fire should be removed voluntarily from the movie. If not, the government will take necessary steps to remove it."

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu gives his verdict on 'Sarkar'

The minister also went on to add that certain scenes are politically motivated. It will be interesting to see how 'Sarkar' team will respond to minister Kadambur Raju. 

Directed by AR Murugadoss, 'Sarkar' stars Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Radha Ravi amongst others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Sarkar Section 49 P 49 P 49 P Law Section 49P 49P

Comments(19)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • baskar
    Write a comment...section 49p election rool available yes or no send magage
    14 days ago reply

  • Bhuvi
    I'm support in that rool
    18 days ago reply

  • sarkar gopi
    hi frnds come on frnds more rules to find . i support vijay anna .we want correct our political system no one is correct in politics . so our youngsters wants to participate in politics . _ by tamilan gopi thalapathi veriyan
    18 days ago reply

  • sumithra
    This is time to wake up n fight fa our needs..
    19 days ago reply

  • SENTHIL
    I am supported thalapathy Vijay
    19 days ago reply

  • My mom
    What is the punishment for copyright infringement and plagiarism ? Any specific law like 49p ? Can the memento film director Or sengol story writer sue the copycat with no original idea ? How much Vijay earns per 1 minute of frame time ? Does he earn 500 paisa per film acted (that he advises doctors to do)?
    20 days ago reply

  • harivj
    Sarkar Time to lead
    20 days ago reply

  • imam deen
    it was good film for social. we say ti the people wake up this is the correct time
    20 days ago reply

  • Shahul
    I am support thalapathi in sarkar
    20 days ago reply

  • Arun
    nice findings
    20 days ago reply

  • Arun
    wakeup guys more rules to find
    20 days ago reply

  • vignesh
    Write a comment...I support vijay anna
    20 days ago reply

  • Mohan
    Important law
    21 days ago reply

  • sakthi
    I am suport for thalapathi Vijay sir
    21 days ago reply

  • Akash

    Thalapathy sarkar 49p
    21 days ago reply

  • mobra
    Before v dint know about section 49P. Atleast v salute director
    21 days ago reply

  • Chandrasekaran Gokulraj
    they are telling about the present situation of the politics and stuck of people life
    21 days ago reply

  • Kannan
    Don't believe any cinema actors. We need a good politician like Nallakannu. So request to youngsters to see the film as film.
    21 days ago reply

  • Mohan.G
    I am support for thalapathi Vijay sir
    22 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp