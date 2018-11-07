Thanks to Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar', now people are googling for section 49P

By Online Desk

After facing one hurdle after another, Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar' finally hit the theatres on Tuesday on the occasion of Diwali. 'Sarkar' had a blockbuster opening across Tamil Nadu with the fans heaping praise on the film.

One of the most talked about scenes from the film were the ones involving section 49 P (an important election law) that not many are aware of. This law allows the voter to have the right to get back his/her ballot back and vote (if someone voted in that individual's name).

Post-release of 'Sarkar', people have started to Google for section 49 P as a result of which the law attained a peak on Google search engine. Sun Pictures, the producers of the film, took to Twitter and shared the statistical Goole Trends report.

'Sarkar' faced a lot of hurdles before its release and the controversies are yet to die down even after the release of the film. The film touched upon various issues persistent in the state. The film also took a sly dig of the political parties in Tamil Nadu without naming anyone. This has not gone down well with the ruling AIADMK as one of its ministers showed his displeasure today. Tamil Nadu Minister Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur Raju has asked for the removal of certain scenes from 'Sarkar'.

He said, "The 'Sarkar' scenes showing people throwing the Tamil Nadu government free appliances into fire should be removed voluntarily from the movie. If not, the government will take necessary steps to remove it."

The minister also went on to add that certain scenes are politically motivated. It will be interesting to see how 'Sarkar' team will respond to minister Kadambur Raju.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, 'Sarkar' stars Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Radha Ravi amongst others.