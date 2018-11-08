Home Entertainment Tamil

'Sarkar' team agrees to cut 'controversial scenes' showing Tamil Nadu government in bad light: Reports

On demand of the Tamil Nadu government, the 'Sarkar' team has now muted the name 'Komalavalli'. 

Published: 08th November 2018 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Sarkar film, Vijay-starrer sarkar, AIADMK protests

The Sarkar banner damaged by the AIADMK party workers in Tiruchy. | EPS

By Online Desk

Following a number of allegations about showing the Tamil Nadu government in bad light, team 'Sarkar' on Thursday agreed to cut the ''controversial scenes."

On demand of the state government, the Vijay-starrer film has now muted the name "Komalavalli". Also, the alleged insults against the freebies are being removed, according to reports.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Law minister CV Shanmugam condemned 'Sarkar' for allegedly attempting to instigate violence in society and said that it is not less than a terrorist instigating people for violence.

"Through this movie, an attempt is made to instigate violence in society. It is not less than a terrorist instigating people for violence. It attempts to pull down a democratically elected government. We will take action against the actor and the team," C.V. Shanmugam said.

ALSO READ: 'Sarkar' controversy: Police came to my house and banged the door several times, says AR Murugadoss

The movie which has successfully minted 100 crores within two days of opening is getting a mixed reaction from the public. While some are considering the film as one of Vijay's best works, there are a few who think otherwise.

