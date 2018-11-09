Home Entertainment Tamil

'Sarkar' controversy: Police came to my house and banged the door several times, says AR Murugadoss

'Sarkar' producers Sun Pictures have put out a shocking tweet claiming that Police reach director AR Murugadoss residence to arrest him.

Published: 09th November 2018 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

murugadoss-sarkar-vijay

Film director AR Murugadoss; a still of Vijay from 'Sarkar'. (Photos | File)

By Online Desk

'Sarkar' producers Sun Pictures have put out a shocking tweet stating that Tamil Nadu police were at film director AR Murugadoss' residence to arrest him Thursday night.

The production house has tweeted out stating, "Police reach director AR Murugadoss residence to arrest him." 

This news has startled both fans and the film fraternity.

Sun Pictures later put out another tweet stating that the cops had left the residence of AR Murugadoss since he was not present there, but not before enquiring about his whereabouts.

ALSO READ: Distributors to clip 'offensive' scenes from Sarkar

AR Murugadoss on Twitter has stated that the police had come to his house late tonight and banged the door several times.

He went on to add that, "Since I was not there they left the premises. Right now I was told there is no police outside my house."

The Tamil Nadu police, however, has denied plans to arrest the film maker. According to a Newsminute report, T-Nagar DCP said that regular patrol officers in that area were on their beat movement. A senior police officer said that police wanted to check the security measures at Murugadoss' residence.

After facing many hurdles, Murugadoss' Sarkar' starring Vijay hit the theatres on Tuesday on the occasion of Diwali. 

Since the release of the film, many AIADMK ministers and party cadres have expressed their displeasure about certain scenes in 'Sarkar'. The party cadres even went on to protest outside various theatres in Tamil Nadu. Many of whom even indulged in damaging the banners and cutouts of Vijay which was placed outside cinema halls.

It the reports are anything to go by, the 'Sarkar' team has decided to remove/mute a few scenes that were termed 'controversial'.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Law minister CV Shanmugam condemned 'Sarkar' for allegedly attempting to instigate violence in society and said that it is not less than a terrorist instigating people for violence.

"Through this movie, an attempt is made to instigate violence in society. It is not less than a terrorist instigating people for violence. It attempts to pull down a democratically elected government. We will take action against the actor and the team," C.V. Shanmugam said.

'Sarkar' had a blockbuster opening across Tamil Nadu and despite mixed reviews, the fans have given a thumbs up to the political flick. The movie has successfully minted 100 crores within two days of its release.

(With inputs from ANI)

Sarkar AR Murugadoss  Sun Pictures Sarkar controversy Vijay

Comments(2)

  • Navneet Bhatnagar
    It seems New Indian Express is the principal producer for this movie called Sarkar. There is no other news worth highlighting except anything related to Sarkar.
    22 days ago reply

  • Rajoo Mody

    It is nothing wrong if the film maker has shown the true story of the presant scenerio. In a democratic country
    22 days ago reply
