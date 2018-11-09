'Sarkar' controversy: Police came to my house and banged the door several times, says AR Murugadoss

By Online Desk

'Sarkar' producers Sun Pictures have put out a shocking tweet stating that Tamil Nadu police were at film director AR Murugadoss' residence to arrest him Thursday night.

The production house has tweeted out stating, "Police reach director AR Murugadoss residence to arrest him."

BREAKING NEWS : Police reach Director A.R.Murugadoss residence to arrest him. — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) November 8, 2018

This news has startled both fans and the film fraternity.

Sun Pictures later put out another tweet stating that the cops had left the residence of AR Murugadoss since he was not present there, but not before enquiring about his whereabouts.

AR Murugadoss on Twitter has stated that the police had come to his house late tonight and banged the door several times.

He went on to add that, "Since I was not there they left the premises. Right now I was told there is no police outside my house."

Police had come to my house late tonight and banged the door several times.Since I was not there they left the premises. Right now I was told there is no police outside my house. — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) November 8, 2018

The Tamil Nadu police, however, has denied plans to arrest the film maker. According to a Newsminute report, T-Nagar DCP said that regular patrol officers in that area were on their beat movement. A senior police officer said that police wanted to check the security measures at Murugadoss' residence.

After facing many hurdles, Murugadoss' Sarkar' starring Vijay hit the theatres on Tuesday on the occasion of Diwali.

Since the release of the film, many AIADMK ministers and party cadres have expressed their displeasure about certain scenes in 'Sarkar'. The party cadres even went on to protest outside various theatres in Tamil Nadu. Many of whom even indulged in damaging the banners and cutouts of Vijay which was placed outside cinema halls.

It the reports are anything to go by, the 'Sarkar' team has decided to remove/mute a few scenes that were termed 'controversial'.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Law minister CV Shanmugam condemned 'Sarkar' for allegedly attempting to instigate violence in society and said that it is not less than a terrorist instigating people for violence.

"Through this movie, an attempt is made to instigate violence in society. It is not less than a terrorist instigating people for violence. It attempts to pull down a democratically elected government. We will take action against the actor and the team," C.V. Shanmugam said.

'Sarkar' had a blockbuster opening across Tamil Nadu and despite mixed reviews, the fans have given a thumbs up to the political flick. The movie has successfully minted 100 crores within two days of its release.

(With inputs from ANI)