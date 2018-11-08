Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay's Sarkar joins Rs 100 crore club in just two days

The movie reportedly made a record opening of over 47 crore on the first day, surpassing Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju movie's record. 

Published: 08th November 2018 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sarkar still

A still from Vijay's Sarkar movie. (Photo | Twitter/@RamCinemas)

By Online Desk

'Thalapathy' Vijay's 'Sarkar' set a record by entering the Rs 100 crore box office collection club in just two days after the release of the film. 

Produced by Sun Pictures, this AR Murugadoss directorial, which features Keerthy Suresh, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Radha Ravi in the lead roles, is running successfully in thousands of screens across the country. The political drama, which revolves around the character Sundar Ramaswamy, is set in the background of Tamil Nadu politics. The movie reportedly made a record opening of over Rs 47 crore on the first day, surpassing Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju's record.

ALSO READ: 'Sarkar' controversy: Police came to my house and banged the door several times, says AR Murugadoss

Setting another record, Google trends data showed that a lot of people started searching about section 49 P after the release of the movie. One of the most talked about scenes from the film were the ones involving section 49 P (an important election law) that not many are aware of. This law allows the voter to have the right to get back his/her ballot and vote (if someone voted in that individual's name).

ALSO READ: Sarkar review

However, Sarkar still continues to face trouble as the movie did not go down well with certain ministers in the state. Tamil Nadu Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur Raju asked for the removal of certain scenes from 'Sarkar'. TN Minister CV Shanmugam warned the Sarkar team that they will take action against the movie claiming it attempts to instigate violence in the society.

Despite the controversies, the movie is getting good response worldwide and in southern states. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sarkar Vijay AIADMK Thalapathy Vijay Section 49P

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp