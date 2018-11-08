Vijay's Sarkar joins Rs 100 crore club in just two days

By Online Desk

'Thalapathy' Vijay's 'Sarkar' set a record by entering the Rs 100 crore box office collection club in just two days after the release of the film.

Produced by Sun Pictures, this AR Murugadoss directorial, which features Keerthy Suresh, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Radha Ravi in the lead roles, is running successfully in thousands of screens across the country. The political drama, which revolves around the character Sundar Ramaswamy, is set in the background of Tamil Nadu politics. The movie reportedly made a record opening of over Rs 47 crore on the first day, surpassing Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju's record.

Setting another record, Google trends data showed that a lot of people started searching about section 49 P after the release of the movie. One of the most talked about scenes from the film were the ones involving section 49 P (an important election law) that not many are aware of. This law allows the voter to have the right to get back his/her ballot and vote (if someone voted in that individual's name).

However, Sarkar still continues to face trouble as the movie did not go down well with certain ministers in the state. Tamil Nadu Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur Raju asked for the removal of certain scenes from 'Sarkar'. TN Minister CV Shanmugam warned the Sarkar team that they will take action against the movie claiming it attempts to instigate violence in the society.

Through this movie an attempt is made to instigate violence in society. It's not less than a terrorist instigating people for violence. It attempts to pull down a democratically elected govt. We'll take action against the actor&the team: CV Shanmugam, Tamil Nadu min on #Sarkar pic.twitter.com/chTr5BnQ5l — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2018

Despite the controversies, the movie is getting good response worldwide and in southern states.