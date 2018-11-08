Tamil Nadu law minister Shanmugam condemns Vijay's 'Sarkar'

Home States Tamil Nadu

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu Law minister CV Shanmugam on Thursday condemned Tamil actor Vijay's recent release 'Sarkar' for allegedly attempting to instigate violence in society and said that it is not less than a terrorist instigating people for violence.

"Through this movie, an attempt is made to instigate violence in society. It is not less than a terrorist instigating people for violence. It attempts to pull down a democratically elected government. We will take action against the actor and the team," C.V. Shanmugam said.

The movie which has successfully minted 100 crores within two days of opening is getting a mixed reaction from the public. While some are considering the film as one of Vijay's best works, there are a few who think otherwise.

This is not the first time Vijay's film has attracted controversies for its political content and views. In 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party raised objections to a section in his film 'Mersal' for promoting 'misconceptions' about central government schemes, including Goods and Services Tax (GST), demonetisation and Digital India.

