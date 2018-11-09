Lyca Productions shows a glimpse of Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2'

By Online Desk

On Wednesday, Lyca Productions subtly confirmed that the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' will be a reality soon. The production house released a video showing the 'Indian thatha' stepping out of a telephone both in a foreign country and walking into the busy street with the text showing, "Indian 2 coming soon."

According to many reports, actor Kamal Haasan is said to be busy with a weight loss regime for the role in the film. The shooting will start in December after director Shankar releases the Rajinikanth starrer '2.0'.

While there are some rumours that Nayanthara will be the leading lady for the film, some reports suggest that Kajal Aggarwal would be the female lead.

In an interview few months ago, Kamal Haasan confirmed that Ajay Devgn will play a pivotal role in the film.

READ | Ajay Devgn part of 'Indian 2', confirms Kamal Haasan

The shooting for 'Indian 2' is expected to complete by 2019 and the film will tentatively release in the summer of 2020.

'Indian' starred Kamal Haasan in a double role along with Sukanya, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar and Goundamani. The movie is about Senapathy, a freedom struggle veteran, who turns into a vigilante and murders corrupt government officials.

Kamal Haasan, who has stepped into politics in Tamil Nadu since January 2018, has also announced that he will be making a sequel to the 1992 film 'Thevar Magan'. To this announcement, politician K Krishnaswamy has already raised opposition to the title 'Thevar Magan 2', as the first movie had faced opposition due to caste issues.