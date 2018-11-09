Home Entertainment Tamil

Lyca Productions shows a glimpse of Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2'

The shooting for the film will start in December after director Shankar releases the Rajinikanth starrer '2.0'.

Published: 09th November 2018 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

One of the posters for the 1996 film 'Indian' (Photo | IMDB)

By Online Desk

On Wednesday, Lyca Productions subtly confirmed that the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' will be a reality soon. The production house released a video showing the 'Indian thatha' stepping out of a telephone both in a foreign country and walking into the busy street with the text showing, "Indian 2 coming soon."

According to many reports, actor Kamal Haasan is said to be busy with a weight loss regime for the role in the film. The shooting will start in December after director Shankar releases the Rajinikanth starrer '2.0'.

While there are some rumours that Nayanthara will be the leading lady for the film, some reports suggest that Kajal Aggarwal would be the female lead. 

In an interview few months ago, Kamal Haasan confirmed that Ajay Devgn will play a pivotal role in the film.

READ | Ajay Devgn part of 'Indian 2', confirms Kamal Haasan

The shooting for 'Indian 2' is expected to complete by 2019 and the film will tentatively release in the summer of 2020.

'Indian' starred Kamal Haasan in a double role along with Sukanya, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar and Goundamani. The movie is about Senapathy, a freedom struggle veteran, who turns into a vigilante and murders corrupt government officials. 

Kamal Haasan, who has stepped into politics in Tamil Nadu since January 2018, has also announced that he will be making a sequel to the 1992 film 'Thevar Magan'. To this announcement, politician K Krishnaswamy has already raised opposition to the title 'Thevar Magan 2', as the first movie had faced opposition due to caste issues. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Lyca production shankar Nayanthara Ajay Devgn Thevar Magan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp