By Online Desk

What a jo(y)ful moment for Jyothika's fans! After almost 11 years, the actress is seen grooving to the viral Malayalam song 'Jimikki Kammal' in the newly released video from her upcoming film 'Kaatrin Mozhi'. She was last seen dancing in a song video in the Tamil film 'Pachaikili Muthucharam' in 2007.

In what appears to be like an office party, Jyothika alongside actors Lakshmi Manchu and Sandra Amy, dances to the popular number from Mohanlal-starrer 'Velipadinte Pusthakam'. Draped in a traditional printed saree, Jyothika is the life of the party with her simple moves.

WATCH | Jyotika & Lakshmi Manchu dance to Jimikki Kammal

Ten years after 'Mozhi', the Radha Mohan-Jyothika combo is back again with this movie. Katrin Mozhi is the remake of Vidya Balan's 'Tumhari Sulu.' Jyothika plays the role of Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan, a homemaker who takes on a new avatar as a late night RJ and becomes famous with her way of saying 'hello.'

The homemaker-cum-RJ Vijayalakshmi looks preoccupied in the song video as she keeps looking at her watch. But when Lakshmi Manchu's character drags her to the dance floor, she forgets all her troubles and dances with ease.

In the Hindi original, Vidya Balan grooves to a remixed version of Sridevi's evergreen 'Hawa Hawaii' song.

Kaatrin Mozhi is all set to hit the screens on November 18. This woman-centric film shows Jyothika's impeccable script-choosing ability, which we have seen right from her comeback movie '36 Vayadhinile.'

The movie's trailer, which was released a few days ago is the #2 trending video on YouTube with over 30 lakh views already.

WATCH the trailer of Kaatrin Mozhi here: