Slipper shot to all the casteists out there: 'Petta' director Karthik Subbaraj

Director Karthik Subbaraj took time out of his packed shooting schedule to watch much talked about 'Pariyerum Perumal'.

Published: 13th November 2018

Popular director Karthik Subbaraj, who is has collaborated with 'Superstar' Rajinikanth for 'Petta', took time out of his packed shooting schedule to watch much talked about film 'Pariyerum Perumal'.

The 'Pizza' director took to Twitter and showered praise on 'Pariyerum Perumal' and called it a was a well-written film. He said, "Though very late... Just watched Pariyerum Perumal - a well written, superbly performed, beautifully made slipper shot to all the casteists out there....Well done Mari Selvaraj, Pa Ranjith, Santhosh Narayanan, Kathir and the whole team..."

Director Mari Selvaraj's 'Pariyerum Perumal' was well-received by both the audience and critics, who appreciated the film for its novel attempt. 

During an interaction with The New Indian Express, Mari had said, "Pariyerum Perumal is a lifestyle film. It’s a collection of stories based on events in the Southern part of our state (Tamil Nadu). The stories of a few people get intertwined. It’s also a story that would give confidence to the first generation people who would want to break out and succeed."

The film was set in the backdrop of caste discrimination in one of the villages near Tirunelveli. The project was bankrolled by director Pa Ranjith. 'Pariyerum Perumal' happened to be Pa Ranjith's first film as a producer.

The film had Kathir and Anandhi in lead roles with music by Santhosh Narayanan. The film went on to become a sleeper-hit, thanks to the hard-hitting message in the film.

Meanwhile, Karthik Subbaraj is busy with Rajinikanth-starrer 'Petta', which stars Bobby Simha, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Trisha, Simran and Yogi Babu.

 
