Malayalam star Fahad Fazil reveals reason for rejecting Rajinikanth's 'Petta'

Fahad Fazil was approached by 'Petta' team to do a prominent role in the film, the offer which the actor had rejected.

People have been going gaga since the announcement of 'Superstar' Rajinikanth upcoming film 'Petta', which is being directed by the young and talented Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Sun Pictures.

Artists from across the film industry usually claim acting alongside Rajinikanth as their ultimate dream. It was widely speculated that Malayalam star Fahad Fazil was approached by 'Petta' team to do a prominent role in the film, the offer which the actor had rejected.

Now Fahad Fazil has come out with an explanation on why he rejected 'Petta'. According to the reports from Indiaglitz, Fahad Fazil had stated that he was not able to take up the role as the dates he was required to film for 'Petta' was already allotted to his recent hit film 'Varathan'.

One might recall that Fahad Fazil was also offered to play one of the leads in Mani Ratnam's recent release 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam'. He had turned down that offer as well which later went to Arun Vijay.

'Petta' comprises of a star-studded cast that includes Bobby Simha, Mahendran, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sasikumar, Simran, Trisha.

This will be Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first Tamil film and Trisha's first film with  Rajinikanth. 

During an interaction with IANS, Trisha cited her excitement about sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth for the first time in her career spanning over 15 years.

The '96' film actress said, "For years, I've been asked when I will work with Rajinikanth. Honestly, this question has bothered me. It's time to finally shut all those people up as I join the sets of 'Petta' from October for a month-long schedule. I feel my career has come full circle. I'll always be a Rajinikanth fan first and then only his co-star. I've met and interacted with him many times but I'm sure it's going to be fun working alongside him."

The shooting for 'Petta' reportedly started in June in Darjeeling and will be releasing after '2.0'.

