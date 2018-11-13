The truth did prevail: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on 'Sarkar'

By Online Desk

Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar' which released on November 6 went on to become a blockbuster despite various issues the film faced both prior and after its release.

Recently, the 'Sarkar' team organized a grand party to celebrate the success of the film. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who played a crucial role in the film, shared some photos from the party and thanked the people for the overwhelming response for the film.

She said, "The night that was..thank you for the overwhelming response for #sarkar #komalavalli..wooohooo it's a true #blockbuster in every single way against all odds.. the truth did prevail..whattte night..."

The success party was attended by almost all the important crew members including Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, AR Murugadoss, AR Rahman amongst others.

Few days after the film's release, many AIADMK ministers and party cadres expressed their displeasure about certain scenes in 'Sarkar'. The party caders even went on to protest outside various theatres in Tamil Nadu. Many of whom even indulged in damaging the banners and cutouts of Vijay which was placed outside cinema halls.

ALSO READ: PT Selvakumar says Ajith will enter politics if Vijay doesn't

As a result of which, the 'Sarkar' team went on to delete some visuals and mute some dialogues which were termed 'controversial' and 'politically motivated' by the AIADMK.

However, 'Sarkar' was given a thumbs up by the fans despite the mixed reviews the movie got. The film pundits have claimed that 'Sarkar' has crossed the 200 crore mark at the box office, becoming the highest grossing Tamil film of the year.