Rajini, Akshay Kumar-starrer '2.0' gets certified by Censor Board

The most anticipated film of the year, Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 has finally been certified by the Censor Board. The film which is produced by Lyca Productions has been cleared with a 'U/A' certificate.

The film has been in the news for a long time due to various reasons, one being its visual effects, involving the work of 3000 technicians across the world. The film has been made on a budget exceeding Rs 600 crores, according to the film unit.

2.0 also stars Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey. The film will mark the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Akshay. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The cinematography department is handled by Nirav Shah, while the music is scored by AR Rahman.

During the recent '2.0' trailer launch function, Rajini said, "Mark my words, the film will be a super hit. Advance wishes to Shankar and Lyca Productions. Nearly Rs. 600 crore has been spent on the film. The film wouldn't have been possible without the support of Lyca. This is not a Rajinikanth film. The money has been spent on one man Shankar, who has never failed to entertain audiences. This is his vision and I laud Lyca Productions for backing him."

Speaking on the occasion, Shankar said audience will see Rajinikanth in multiple avatars and it'll be a treat to watch.

"Audiences will see him as scientist Vaseegaran, robot Chitti and 2.0 version of Chitti. There will also be a giant version of Chitti in the climax. We also have another version but we'd like to keep that as a surprise," he said.

Shankar raved about Rajinikanth's commitment.

"When we were all set to shoot the climax in a stadium in Delhi, Rajini sir fell ill. Six months of planning had gone into the preparation of the climax which was supposed to be shot in 40 days. Despite his bad health, Rajini sir insisted that we go ahead with the shoot," Shankar said.

"We shot in extremely hot temperature. Rajini sir had to shoot wearing 12-kilo robotic suit. We were stunned by his commitment," he added.

The expectations on the film are increasing with every passing day. The 'most expensive film made in Indian cinema' will hit the screens on 29 November 2018.

