Lyricist Viveka has a special update about Ajith-starrer 'Viswasam'

Lyricist Viveka said that the new 'Viswasam' song is a bonus background track which will be an emotional one.

The shooting of Ajith-starrer 'Viswasam' concluded a few days and the film has now entered post-production.

Lyricist Viveka shared an interesting update about the film on Twitter. In his tweet, he said, "Yesterday we met for one more song in #Viswasam its a wonderful melody track from @immancomposer  thanks to @directorsiva #Ajith #Thala #ViswasamUpdates. Its a heart touching background song #Viswasam."

In a conversation with Behindwoods, he said that the song is a bonus background track which will be an emotional one.

"The shoot has been completed, but this is a bonus background track. I have just started writing the lyrics, it will be done in a couple of days. It was just added during the re-recording work and this will be an emotional one," he said.

'Viswasam' is Ajith's fourth collaboration with director Siva. The film stars Nayanthara paired opposite to Ajith. This is her fourth collaboration with Ajith after Billa, Aegan and Arrambam.

In addition to the 'Lady Superstar', the film also includes star-studded cast including Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah, Bose Venkat, Yogi Babu. The film is produced by Sathya Jyothi films and Imman will take care of the music department. The film is slated to release for Pongal 2019. 

It is going to be an interesting Pongal 2019, as Rajinikanth-starrer 'Petta' is also slated to release during the same time.

