Vijay Sethupathi's kind gesture for 'Cyclone Gaja' victims

The recent 'Cyclone Gaja' left many Tamil Nadu districts devasted, with the death toll reaching 45.

Published: 19th November 2018 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Sethupathi

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi (Photo | Facebook)

By Online Desk

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is well known for his helpful nature and the 'Vikram Vedha' actor has yet again proved why he is highly respected and adored by his fans.

The recent 'Cyclone Gaja' left many Tamil Nadu districts devasted, with the death toll reaching 45. According to a Behindwoods report, Vijay Sethupathi has donated Rs 25 lakh for the 'Cyclone Gaja' relief work. 

Agriculture and horticulture losses have affected the lives of people in rural areas. Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram are the most affected districts.

Meanwhile, during a visit to Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Pannerselvam alleged that certain people are instigating the people to demand relief assistance and thus creating issues for officials who go out for relief works.

Panneerselvam visited Nagapattinam town on Sunday. He, along with other ministers, held a meeting in the District Collectorate with the officials of the local administration.

While addressing the press, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said, “Certain people are spreading false news among the public, thus leading to protests among people. It is unnecessary to incite and instigate people at the time of natural disaster. The government and administration are taking action.”

When asked about the hostility shown by people on their way towards Vedaranyam, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that the officials faced a similar situation in Tiruvarur the previous day, but it improved after the government appealed through the media for the cooperation for the government to take action.

“This cyclone is a natural disaster, whose impacts no one expected. We appeal for cooperation from the public in Nagapattinam as well,” he said.

Paneerselvam added that power will be restored soon after completion of the restoration work.

(With inputs from ENS)

