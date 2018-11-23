Rajinikanth wasn't ready to go to hospital: Shankar on '2.0'

By Online Desk

We are less than a week away from the release of Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' and the expectations for the film are already sky high. Going by the fact that '2.0' has two of the biggest stars (Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar) in the film industry, filmgoers across the country are eagerly waiting for the film's release.

The '2.0' crew has been involving themselves in promoting the film round the clock. Director Shankar, in a recent interview with Behindwoods, shared an interesting incident involving Rajini.

He said," We were shooting an important sequence along the OMR Road. Since the shot was ready, he didn't want us to wait. While he walked in a hurry, he slipped on the stairs and he got hurt near his knee. There was a deep injury, which I didn't know about."

Shankar went on to appreciate Rajini's professionalism and hard work.

"Rajini came and enquired about the shot, and asked the specifics of it. I explained things to him, and he went to get ready. There was some buzz around him, and I thought it was something else. Suddenly, his manager came to me and told about this injury and Rajini wasn't ready to go to the hospital," he added.

"We all gathered around him and asked him to leave to the hospital immediately. But he was adamant about completing the shot. He said that the shot and lighting is set for shoot and he'll complete at least this one shot before going to the hospital.

"After we convinced him to go the hospital, we got to know that it was a serious injury. It was so serious that he had to take 1 month rest before shooting again. Inspite of all this, he wanted to finish the shot. That is how professional he is as an artist."

2.0 also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey. The film will mark the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Akshay. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The cinematography department is handled by Nirav Shah, while the music is scored by AR Rahman.

During the recent '2.0' trailer launch function, Rajini said, "Mark my words, the film will be a super hit. Advance wishes to Shankar and Lyca Productions. Nearly Rs. 600 crore has been spent on the film. The film wouldn't have been possible without the support of Lyca. This is not a Rajinikanth film. The money has been spent on one man Shankar, who has never failed to entertain audiences. This is his vision and I laud Lyca Productions for backing him."

The 'most expensive film made in Indian cinema' will hit the screens on 29 November 2018.

