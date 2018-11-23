Home Entertainment Tamil

Rajinikanth's 2.0 has recovered Rs 370 crore already?

According to a report, the film has already recovered a record amount of Rs 370 crore through the sale of satellite rights, digital rights and distribution rights. 

Published: 23rd November 2018 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 10:52 PM

Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, director Shankar, 2.0 trailer launch, 2.0

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar and Director Shankar at the trailer launch of '2.0' in Chennai Saturday November 3 2018. (Photo | PTI)

India's 'most expensive film' '2.0' will hit the screens on 29th November. The Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer has been reportedly made at a whopping budget of over Rs 600 crore.

A sequel to Shankar's 2010 blockbuster "Enthiran", the film has been produced by Lyca Productions. 

According to Bollywood Hungama's report, the film has already recovered a record amount of Rs 370 crore through the sale of satellite rights, digital rights and distribution rights for all the three versions, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. 

Lyca has reserved the distribution rights of Tamil Nadu and overseas. The distribution rights of Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Northern belt have been sold to individual distributors.

Break-up of distribution rights of '2.0'as reported by Bollywood Hungama:

Satellite Rights: Rs 120 crore (All Versions)

Digital Rights: Rs 60 crore (All Versions)

North Belt Rights: Rs 80 crore (Advance Basis)

Andhra Pradesh/Telangana Rights: Rs 70 crore

Karnataka Rights: Rs 25 crore

Kerala Rights: Rs 15 crore

Total: Rs 370 crore

Actor Rajinikanth is set to take multiple avatars in the movie as scientist Vaseegaran, robot Chitti and 2.0 version of Chitti. 

2.0 also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey. The film will mark the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

During the recent '2.0' trailer launch function, Rajini said, "Mark my words, the film will be a super hit. Advance wishes to Shankar and Lyca Productions. Nearly Rs 600 crore has been spent on the film. The film wouldn't have been possible without the support of Lyca. This is not a Rajinikanth film. The money has been spent on one man Shankar, who has never failed to entertain audiences. This is his vision and I laud Lyca Productions for backing him." 

The most-anticipated movie of the year '2.0' is expected to surpass all the previous records and set the box office on fire.

