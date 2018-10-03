Home Entertainment Tamil

Did Vijay just hint about his political entry at Sarkar audio launch?

"If I ever become a CM in real life, I won't be acting as a CM but do my duties honestly," says actor Vijay at the Sarkar audio launch. 

Published: 03rd October 2018 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Vijay at the Sarkar movie audio launch. (Photo | Sun TV/Twitter)

By Online Desk

Actor Vijay took everyone by surprise with his politically laced statements at the Sarkar Audio Launch, which was held at the famous Sairam engineering college in Chennai. 

After addressing the gathering and praising his team, 'Thalapathy' Vijay compared Sarkar to his previous hit 'Mersal' saying, "the special thing about Sarkar is that 'Mersal' had a bit of politics while the politics shown in Sarkar will be 'mersal' (meaning amazing)."

Hinting his interests in entering into politics, actor Vijay said, "people will contest in the elections to form government but we have formed our Sarkar (government) already and now we are going to contest in the elections." Fans went crazy as the actor spoke of elections, but he immediately clarified that he was talking about the film and asked people to vote for the movie if they like it. 

When the event host asked him about the rumours that he is playing a Chief Minister role in the movie, he jokingly replied that he is not playing the role of CM in the movie. "If I ever become a CM in real life, I won't be acting as a CM but do my duties honestly," he added. This is the first time that 'Thalapathy' has openly spoken about his ambitions to become a CM, even hypothetically.

"We have to pay for even our death certificates now. If the leader is just, his government will flourish. Justice will always win, but it takes time," he concluded his speech.

Directed by A R Murugadoss, 'Sarkar' stars Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Radha Ravi in lead roles. AR Rahman has composed five songs for the movie, “Simtaangaran”, “Oruviral Puratchi”, “Toptucker”, “OMG Ponnu” and “CEO in the House”. Simtaangaran and Oruviral Purtchi were released as singles earlier, have already taken the internet by a storm. 

Of late, the actor has been actively lending support to social issues like Jallikattu and had also visited Medical aspirant Anita's house, who committed suicide as she could not clear the NEET exam. Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar had admitted in an interview that Vijay had plans to join politics. With all this, the question is, will the actor make 'oru viral puratchi' in the near future in politics?

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijay Sarkar Sarkar audio launch Actor vijay politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur