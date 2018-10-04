What if tomorrow Vijay smokes cigarette and falls ill: PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss

By Online Desk

PMK leader and Tamil Nadu MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday has yet again criticized actor Vijay for his movie posters carrying images of him smoking.

In a recent interaction with News7, Anbumani Ramadoss said, "Vijay is a good actor. My family and I enjoy watching his movies. But, the example of how a leader should be is - one needs to be a leader who we will look up to. That is leadership. But, how people are following Vijay now? If he smokes stylishly the youth will follow him and reciprocate the same. That's not leadership. If he consumes liquor, people will also start consuming it. Because in India, Tamil Nadu stands first when it comes to liquor sales. Similarly, the state also comes second when it comes to smoking. This is an act that is being encouraged by the actors. I am not against them. I am telling for the goodwill of Vijay, what if tomorrow Vijay smokes cigarette and falls ill. Many health issues arise as a result of smoking."

He further added," It shouldn't happen to Vijay. I wish for him to stay healthy and live for 100 years. It's not only pertained to Vijay alone, but to other actors as well, they should also live a healthy life. They are good entertainers. However, a leader should be the one who people should follow and not be the one who destroys their life."

This comment from Anbumani Ramadoss comes a day after the Sarkar audio launch function, where Vijay had hinted his interest in entering into politics. He said, "People will contest in the elections to form the government but we have formed our Sarkar (government) already and now we are going to contest in the elections."

Fans went crazy as the actor spoke of elections, but he immediately clarified that he was talking about the film and asked people to vote for the movie if they like it.

When the event host asked about the rumours of him playing Chief Minister in the movie, he jokingly replied that he is not playing the role of CM in the movie. "If I ever become a CM in real life, I won't be acting as a CM but do my duties honestly."

In the first-look poster of Sarkar which was released in August, Vijay was seen posing with a cigarette in his mouth. The Health and Family Welfare Department had sent a legal intimation notice to the actor, director AR Murugadoss and producer Sun Pictures for violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003.

At that time, Anbumani Ramadoss had also tweeted about the issue. His tweet reads, "Shame on actor Vijay for promoting smoking in the first look of his next movie” — with hashtags #ActResponsibly #DoNotPromoteSmoking."

It will be interesting to see how Vijay reacts to Anbumani Ramadoss' criticism.